Entergy New Orleans Names New VP of Regulatory and Public Affairs

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy New Orleans has added Leroy Nix to its leadership team. Nix will serve as ENO’s vice president of regulatory and public affairs. He will be responsible for the company’s engagement with the New Orleans City Council and overall stakeholder outreach.

“Leroy is a great addition to our leadership team at Entergy New Orleans, and we are excited to welcome him aboard,” said Deanna Rodriguez, ENO president and CEO. “He brings a strong track record of delivering results and building relationships at the federal level, and he will be an immediate asset for our efforts locally in New Orleans.”

Nix joined Entergy in 2022. As the company’s vice president of federal strategic policy and stakeholder engagement, he was responsible for the development and execution of policy, engagement, and market strategies to drive regulatory outcomes supporting five operating companies. Prior to his work with Entergy, he served in leadership positions with the Southern Company as director of federal government affairs and later as director of market strategy.

Nix holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Montevallo and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. In May of 2022, he completed an Impact Fellowship at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

At Entergy New Orleans, Nix will be filling the position formerly held by Courtney Nicholson, who has transitioned to an assistant general counsel position in Entergy’s corporate legal department, leading the regulatory legal team supporting Entergy New Orleans.

Entergy New Orleans provides electricity to approximately 208,000 customers and natural gas to approximately 109,000 customers in Orleans Parish. It is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company.