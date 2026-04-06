NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Entergy New Orleans announced the addition of two experienced leaders to our executive team. Sharonda Williams has been named Vice President of Regulatory and Public Affairs, and Kea Sherman will serve as Vice President of Customer Service and Economic Development.

“Mrs. Sherman and Ms. Williams each bring extensive expertise, a deep commitment to public service, and a clear understanding of the needs of our community,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “Their leadership will advance our efforts to deliver reliable service, improve customer experience, and support economic growth across the city. We are proud to welcome them to the team.”

Kea Sherman — Vice President of Customer Service and Economic Development

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Mrs. Sherman will lead Entergy New Orleans’ customer service and economic development teams, supporting more than 200,000 customers while advancing initiatives to strengthen the existing business community and attract new industry and quality job opportunities to New Orleans.

She joins Entergy New Orleans from Washington D.C. based law firm, Van Ness Feldman, which specializes in energy law and policy where she served as Senior Policy Counsel leading federal advocacy efforts before Congress and federal agencies. A Louisiana native and attorney licensed in Louisiana and the District of Columbia, Mrs. Sherman also founded and led both a civil litigation firm and a government affairs practice.

Mrs. Sherman currently serves as President of the Clover (formerly Kingsley House) Board of Directors, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, and the World Trade Center’s International Trade Council. Her past civic and nonprofit board service includes Vice President of the Industrial Development Board, Louisiana Environmental Education Commission, Mayor Moreno’s New Direction New Orleans Policy Committee, Dress for Success New Orleans, and Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans.

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Mrs. Sherman earned her Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Sharonda Williams — Vice President of Regulatory and Public Affairs

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Ms. Williams will lead Entergy New Orleans’ regulatory and governmental strategies, advancing key initiatives that support the company’s long-term goals and strengthen community trust.

She joins Entergy New Orleans from Loyola University, where she served as Vice President of Government Affairs and General Counsel. With more than twenty years of legal and public-sector experience, she has advised municipalities and major institutions and served in the New Orleans City Attorney’s Office under Mayor Mitch Landrieu from 2011 to 2015.

Ms. Williams serves on the boards of the New Orleans Bar Foundation, French Quarter Festivals, Inc., the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Her previous appointments include the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans Commission. She holds a Juris Doctor from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and a Bachelor of Science from Xavier University of Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans welcomes Kea Sherman and Sharonda Wiliams to their new roles and looks forward to the leadership and expertise they will bring to our customers, our company, and the communities we serve.