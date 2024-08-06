Entergy New Orleans and CSX Corporation Awarded Certified Site Designation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Entergy New Orleans, in partnership with the CSX Corporation, announced the formal designation of a CSX-owned, 76-acre industrial plot on Almonaster Avenue as a “Certified Site” under Louisiana Economic Development’s Certified Sites Program. The Almonaster site is the first in the city to receive this certification, marking it development-ready following a rigorous due diligence process. The certified site will benefit residents by creating job opportunities, improving infrastructure, and enhancing logistics and transportation services.

“Achieving LED Certification for this site is a significant milestone, one that positions the area for development in the near-term and for success in the long run,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans, in a press release. “We are grateful to the CSX team for the work they did to make this happen, and to the LED for their careful consideration.”

“Obtaining LED Certification is reflective of our commitment to partnering with communities in which we live and work to drive business development and economic growth,” said Christina Bottomley, CSX vice president of real estate and industrial development. “Collaborating with Entergy New Orleans on the development of the Almonaster site further positions CSX as a leader for the entire rail industry on environmental sustainability as we create better value by diverting more freight from other modes of transportation while transporting more goods and reducing emissions.”

“It’s exciting to see New Orleans mark this milestone, and LED commends Entergy and CSX for working together to make it possible,” said LED’s Chief Competitiveness Officer Ileana Ledet. “By undertaking the rigorous process of certifying this site in New Orleans East, they have put Orleans Parish in a stronger competitive position to attract major capital investments to the Southeast Region. We hope other businesses will follow their lead, so that the number of certified sites in Orleans Parish can continue to grow.”

“When we collaborate, anything is possible. This first certified site in New Orleans is a testament to how far we can go when we work together,” said Jeff Schwartz, director of economic development for the City of New Orleans. “Congratulations to CSX, Entergy New Orleans, Louisiana Economic Development, New Orleans Business Alliance, and GNO, Inc. for achieving this milestone. It showcases how development ready New Orleans East, and the city at large are for industry led job growth. Our team is excited to support catalytic development at this site, and many others, in the years to come.”

“As the Councilman for District E, I am proud to join Entergy New Orleans and the CSX Corporation in announcing this first-of-a-kind designation in the city of New Orleans. Achieving this certification was critical and hard fought and shows just how ready New Orleans East is for further development. Hats off to everyone who worked hard to make this possible,” said Councilman Oliver Thomas.

“New Orleans East is poised for job-generating industrial growth, and this LED-certified site has the potential to fast-track development not only at this property, but across the area, said Louis David, president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance. “New Orleans Business Alliance is extremely proud to have worked with many partners including Entergy New Orleans and CSX on this project. Our team is already working to ensure additional sites in Orleans Parish are in the certification process.”

“The certification of this site is significant for New Orleans and the result of the collaborative efforts of CSX, Entergy New Orleans, and Louisiana Economic Development,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This designation highlights our region’s commitment to fostering economic growth and attracting investment by ensuring sites are development ready. Having a marketable asset of this kind not only enhances our competitive edge but also paves the way for new opportunities and prosperity in Greater New Orleans.”

Working closely with CSX, the Entergy team identified the Almonaster site, facilitated the certification process, and acted as the primary point of contact between stakeholders including Greater New Orleans, Inc. and the New Orleans Business Alliance.

Entergy New Orleans provides reliable electric power at rates 30 percent lower than the national average and extensive support for business relocation and expansion. Entergy New Orleans financially contributed to the certification costs and is developing marketing materials for the property.

LED’s Certified Sites Program sets a high standard in qualifying for a certified site designation. Potential certified sites undergo extensive environmental assessments, topographic surveys, and geotechnical investigations. This rigorous process assures prospective developers that certified properties are ready for immediate development and is provided to enhance confidence of investors.

Louisiana Economic Development has positioned the state as a national leader, with certified sites serving as important tools for economic growth. Louisiana currently boasts a robust portfolio of over 400 certified industrial sites ready for development statewide, with 140 sites having completed the comprehensive due diligence process for certification.

For more information about the Certified Sites Program, visit the LED Certified Sites Program.

To explore the Almonaster Avenue certified site, visit the Almonaster Avenue CSX Property.