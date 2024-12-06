Entergy Louisiana to Power Meta’s Data Center in Richland Parish

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (press release) — Entergy Louisiana is pleased to announce plans to invest in modern, efficient generation facilities and robust transmission infrastructure to support the region and Meta’s data center representing a $10 billion in investment in Richland Parish. Once completed, it will be Meta’s largest data center at more than 4-million square feet.

This transformative project promises to revitalize Northeast Louisiana’s economy, creating jobs, bolstering infrastructure and driving significant economic growth in the region, based on this project and others that may follow.

“Today marks a turning point for Northeast Louisiana,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “This is more than just an investment in infrastructure; it’s an investment in the people, businesses and communities of our state. Entergy Louisiana is proud to partner with Meta to bring this vision to life and support a project that will help shape the region’s future for decades to come.”

Just as Entergy’s founder, Harvey Couch, pioneered new power solutions nearly a century ago, Entergy Louisiana is building on its legacy of innovation and commitment to community growth. By constructing cutting-edge electric infrastructure, Entergy is laying the foundation for economic success in a region that has faced challenges such as population decline and outward migration.

Strategic site selection

Meta’s data center will be built on what is referred to as the Franklin Farm mega site, a more than 1,400-acre certified site, in Richland Parish, Louisiana, that boasts proximity to existing utility infrastructure and robust transportation routes. Entergy Louisiana marketed the site through its Site Selection Center and GoEntergy platforms, emphasizing its potential for large-scale developments.

“We’re not going to just be powering a facility, we’re going to be empowering a community,” May added. “From job creation to infrastructure improvements, this partnership with Meta demonstrates what’s possible when innovative companies and communities come together to build a brighter future.

“Our team is proud to have played a significant role in assisting the State of Louisiana in recruiting this project to our state.”

Economic impact

Meta has announced their significant investment and associated impacts for their new artificial intelligence-optimized data center. Louisiana will benefit far more than just the investment made Meta. Entergy Louisiana’s investment will also provide jobs to bolster our communities.

During construction, Entergy Louisiana projects will provide significant economic benefits and create:

1,500 to 1,800 construction jobs for the new advanced generation units being constructed

for the new advanced generation units being constructed 3,500 to 5,000 construction jobs for substation and transmission investment

for substation and transmission investment 44 permanent jobs

Richland Parish, known for its rich agricultural history and community traditions, stands to benefit significantly from this development.

Infrastructure to power progress

To support the Richland Parish Data Center, as well as broader economic development in the state and our growing customer base, Entergy Louisiana will:

Build three combined-cycle combustion turbines with a combined capacity of 2,260 megawatts, two of which will be in Richland Parish

Construct two Entergy-owned substations and six customer-owned substations

Install nearly 100 miles of 500kV transmission lines and eight new 230kV transmission lines

Upgrade existing infrastructure, including a substation near Sterlington

Pending regulatory approval, the new generators are expected to come online between 2028 and 2029.

Shared costs and community benefits

Revenue from Meta will significantly offset the costs associated to make service available to the company’s data center and the region. Moreover, Meta will also share in the future cost of providing service like other customers including Formula Rate Plan costs, securitized storm costs and resiliency costs – this is expected to reduce costs that existing customers would otherwise pay by more than $300 million. Additionally, Meta has committed to contributing to Entergy’s The Power to Care program, matching $1 million in shareholder contributions to assist older adults and individuals with disabilities in paying utility bills.

Commitment to sustainability

Both Meta and Entergy Louisiana are committed to sustainability. The new generators will initially support the ability to utilize 30% hydrogen co-firing and, through future upgrades, the ability to transition to 100% hydrogen and incorporate carbon capture and sequestration technology.

Meta has also committed to helping fund CCS technology at an Entergy power plant in Lake Charles as well as 1,500 megawatts of new solar and storage resources, complementing Entergy Louisiana’s efforts to add 3 gigawatts of solar energy.

The companies have also committed to exploring nuclear energy as a future power supply option alongside renewable sources like solar and wind. This effort includes researching conventional nuclear technologies, supporting small modular reactors and potential upgrades to enhance the output of existing nuclear plants in Southeast Louisiana.