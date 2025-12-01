Entergy Breaks Ground on 1,500-Megawatt Expansion

RAYVILLE, La. (press release) – Entergy Louisiana broke ground in Richland Parish to mark the start of construction on a pair of new combined-cycle combustion turbine generation facilities recently approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission. The Franklin Farms Power Station represents a significant investment in modern energy infrastructure designed to strengthen reliability, power economic expansion in north Louisiana, and deliver significant economic benefits — including billions in capital investment, thousands of construction and technology jobs, and lasting value for local communities and Entergy customers statewide.

The project underscores Entergy Louisiana’s commitment to delivering modern, efficient and dependable energy solutions for the state’s communities, industries and digital future. Together, the two power plants will add approximately 1,500 megawatts of highly efficient natural gas generation capacity. The two plants are part of a new expedited interconnection study process to ensure Louisiana can meet the speed to market needed in a power-first world.

“This project reinforces what we are seeing across Louisiana: when we modernize our energy infrastructure, we unlock growth for every region of our state. Under Governor Landry’s leadership, we are strengthening reliability, powering innovation and creating the conditions for long-term economic opportunity. Entergy’s investment demonstrates the value of partnership and the competitive advantage Louisiana brings to a power-first economy,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, LED secretary.

The new CCCT facilities will feature modern, highly efficient technology that uses less fuel to produce more power, resulting in lower emissions and improved system reliability. This next-generation infrastructure will help Entergy Louisiana meet growing energy demands, provide operational flexibility to integrate renewable resources, and ensure customers continue to benefit from low-cost and dependable service.

“These facilities represent the next step in Entergy Louisiana’s long-term strategy to modernize our generation fleet and deliver reliable, cost-effective power to our customers. By investing in efficient technologies and robust infrastructure, we’re ensuring that Louisiana remains a competitive, attractive place to live, work, and do business both today and well into the future,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

“I also want to thank our partners from local and state governments, the Franklin family and our communities for coming together to ensure the success of this historic project,” said May.

“Truly a bright day for northeast Louisiana. I am glad to help play a small part in this economic opportunity,” said Foster Campbell, public service commissioner.

Powering Louisiana’s Digital Economy

Meta’s new, state-of-the-art data center in north Louisiana is one of the largest investments in the region’s history and is expected to support over 5,000 construction jobs and 500 operational jobs (once completed), and long-term economic opportunities to the state. These new generation facilities will play a critical role in supporting this development, but also ensuring all of Entergy’s customers have access to reliable, resilient, and sustainable power.

Recently recognized at the inaugural Louisiana Energy Awards, this collaboration between Entergy Louisiana and Meta reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community advancement. By aligning energy infrastructure with digital growth, the partnership strengthens Louisiana’s position as a hub for data-driven industries while promoting cleaner, more efficient energy use.

Customer Benefits

Entergy Louisiana customers will benefit directly from Meta’s operations in Louisiana, through lower energy costs and enhanced system resilience. Once operational, Meta’s contributions to costs otherwise paid by all customers are expected to reduce customer bills. In particular, Meta is expected to lower customer storm charges by an average of approximately 10% and lower the bill impacts of resilience upgrades for customers by a similar amount. Over the 15-year agreement, Meta’s contributions toward Entergy’s system costs — including storm recovery — are projected to save customers approximately $650 million, helping keep bills lower across Louisiana.

Under the terms of the agreement, Meta will fund the full cost of the utility infrastructure required to interconnect and serve its Richland Parish data center. This structure, consistent with regulatory measures designed to protect consumers, prevents cost-shifting to other customers. In addition, the new generation resources being added to Entergy Louisiana’s system will be among the most efficient in the state, providing additional fuel savings and long-term reliability benefits for customers statewide.

Investing Economic Growth

Beyond powering Louisiana’s economic growth, these projects will deliver lasting benefits to local communities through job creation, increased tax revenues, and enhanced system reliability. Construction and long-term operation of the new facilities will generate significant economic activity in Richland Parish and surrounding areas, while improved grid performance will reduce outages and support future business expansion.

“Entergy Louisiana’s partnership with Meta and our local leaders demonstrates how strategic energy investments can drive economic development and strengthen the communities we serve. Together, we are building the foundation for Louisiana’s energy future—one that supports growth, innovation, and opportunity for all,” said May.

Construction on the two Richland Parish facilities will begin immediately following the groundbreaking, with both projects expected to be completed and operational by late 2028.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana provides electricity to more than 1.1 million customers in 58 parishes. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.