Entergy, Ampirical Invest $1.5M in LSU New Orleans Energy Lab

NEW ORLEANS – LSU New Orleans students preparing for careers in engineering and the energy industry will gain access to enhanced technology, research opportunities and hands-on learning through a combined $1.5 million investment from Entergy and Ampirical to modernize the university’s Power and Energy Research Laboratory (PERL).

Entergy will invest $750,000 funded by shareholders, with Ampirical committing an additional $750,000 over five years. The investments will support upgrades to PERL, including new simulation technology, modeling software and modern teaching tools, while also supporting scholarships, student recruitment and continued operation of the laboratory.

This initiative builds on LSU New Orleans’ longstanding ties to the energy industry and strengthens an existing pipeline connecting students with career opportunities.

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“This investment is a prime example of what we want to accomplish at LSU New Orleans – connecting the education our students receive in the classroom with meaningful opportunities in the workforce when they graduate,” said Jeanette Weiland, interim chancellor and chief administrative officer of LSU New Orleans. “Our goal is to establish LSU New Orleans as the destination for engineering education in the New Orleans region, where students can gain the knowledge, hands-on experience and industry connections they need to build successful careers. With nearly 500 of our current students already working at Entergy and Ampirical, these relationships are also helping ensure Louisiana has the highly skilled engineering talent needed to support its future.”

Started in 2009 through a partnership between Entergy, the university and the State of Louisiana for establishment of the $2 million Entergy Endowed Chair in Power Systems Engineering in 2007, PERL gives students and faculty the opportunity to apply engineering concepts to real-world energy challenges.

Since its inception, in addition to funding the establishment of the endowed chair, Entergy has provided more than $4.5 million for university research focused on electric grid reliability and resiliency, hurricane preparedness, blackout prevention, transmission systems, renewable energy integration and other emerging energy technologies.

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“The power and energy industry has changed dramatically since PERL was established, and it is important that our students learn and train using the technology they will encounter in today’s workforce,” said Parviz Rastgoufard, Ph.D., Entergy Endowed Chair for Power Systems Engineering and Director of PERL. “This investment will allow us to upgrade the lab and provide students with an educational experience that reflects where the industry is headed.”

“Our partnership with LSU New Orleans demonstrates the tremendous value that comes from bringing industry, higher education and research together,” said Kimberly Cook-Nelson, Entergy executive vice president and chief operating officer. “This investment builds on that foundation by providing students with greater access to advanced technology and hands-on experience while supporting research that can help us address the evolving needs of the energy industry and the communities we serve.”

“As an engineering led services company, we know firsthand how important it is to develop a strong pipeline of talented engineers who are prepared for the demands of a rapidly changing industry,” said Matthew Saacks, Ampirical CEO. “Our investment in LSU New Orleans is an investment in those future professionals and in the educational and research opportunities that will help keep engineering talent here in our region.”

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LSU New Orleans: Future Power & Energy Research Institute

This initiative will also support LSU New Orleans’ longer-term vision of expanding PERL into a Power and Energy Research Institute (PERI). The proposed institute would broaden collaboration among LSU New Orleans, utilities and other industry partners; pursue additional research funding; and expand capabilities in power system modeling, simulation, analysis, testing and workforce training.