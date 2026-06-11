ENRG Expands EOS Business Network to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – A new chapter of the Entrepreneurial Networking Resource Group (ENRG), a nonprofit peer network for entrepreneurs and businesses either using the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) framework or who are interested in learning more about it, is launching in New Orleans with its first meeting set for June 16.

ENRG is as a “help-first” community where founders, business owners and leadership teams meet monthly to discuss operational challenges, share ideas and learn practical business tools. The meetings combine peer collaboration and finding practical solutions with a focus on business operations and leadership challenges.

Participation is free and volunteer-led, with no membership fees or sales presentations.

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“Entrepreneurship can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also be surprisingly lonely,” said Niki Wilson, an EOS Implementer and co-leader of the New Orleans chapter. “ENRG gives business owners a place to bring real challenges, learn from leaders who have faced similar situations, and walk away with practical real-world EOS tools they can use immediately.”

The New Orleans chapter will meet on the third Tuesday of each month from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Flex Design Studio. Organizers said attendees at the launch meeting will receive complimentary copies of “Traction” by entrepreneur and author Gino Wickman.

ENRG has expanded rapidly in recent years, growing from a handful of chapters to more than 75 across the United States and Canada, according to the organization.

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ENRG Entrepreneur Support Network

Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) leaders said ENRG differs from traditional networking groups by focusing less on referrals and sales and more on collaborative problem-solving among business leaders.

Conversations at ENRG meetings center on the day-to-day challenges of running and growing a business, from hiring and retaining employees to keeping leadership teams aligned, improving communication, managing growth and planning for succession.

Wilson said the New Orleans chapter has already attracted interest from business owners and professionals in industries including professional services, consulting and technology, adding that most ENRG chapters begin with about 10 participants and grow organically through referrals and local business relationships.

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“New Orleans has always been a relationship-driven business community,” Wilson said. “ENRG builds on that strength by creating meaningful connections between leaders who are committed to learning, growing, and helping one another build better businesses.”

The chapter is being led by Wilson and Chanttel Allen, founder of Alignment Worx and a fractional Integrator who works with companies operating on EOS.

Registration for the event is available here.



