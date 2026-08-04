Engel & Völkers New Orleans Names New Advisor

NEW ORLEANS – Engel & Völkers New Orleans has announced that Emma Bologna has joined the brokerage as a real estate advisor, bringing their expertise in luxury real estate to best service New Orleans and Louisiana clientele.

Engel & Völkers New Orleans said Bologna, a New Orleans native Real Estate Advisor and investor, is passionate about helping first-time homebuyers turn what can feel like an overwhelming milestone into an empowering one. Drawing from both her knowledge of the local market and her own experience building wealth through real estate investing, Bologna equips her clients with the confidence, education, and strategy they need to make smart, lasting decisions.

“Whether guiding a first-time buyer to the closing table, advising an investor on their next opportunity, or representing luxury properties, Emma is known for her thoughtful approach, skilled negotiation, and commitment to creating a personalized experience.” said Adam Stahura, Director of Sales for Engel & Völkers New Orleans.

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“I believe real estate is more than a transaction, it’s a foundation for financial freedom, community, and building a life in the city I proudly call home” said Bologna. “Being part of a brokerage like Engel & Völkers New Orleans makes me excited to reach new levels of service and opportunities for my clients.”

Originally founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers operates approximately 300 locations with approximately 6,000 real estate advisors in the Americas. Its global network includes more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries.