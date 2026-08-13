Engel & Völkers Adds Luxury Real Estate Advisor

NEW ORLEANS – Engel & Völkers New Orleans has announced that Carla K. Jewell has joined the brokerage as a real estate advisor, bringing her expertise in luxury real estate to best service New Orleans/Louisiana clientele.

Jewell, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, came to New Orleans to attend Tulane University and quickly fell in love with the city, proudly calling it home. She began her real estate career in 2018, bringing more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, small business ownership, and home staging through Jewell Interiors while raising 3 handsome sons.

“Carla is a multi-million dollar producer and loves advising her clients as they prepare their properties to be positioned to stand out in the market, while guiding buyers and sellers with competence, integrity, and passion.” said Adam Stahura, Director of Sales for Engel & Völkers New Orleans.

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“It’s important to me to foster strong community connections, maintain positive energy, and share my genuine care for my clients,” said Jewell. “I’m dedicated to making every real estate experience smooth, successful, and enjoyable.”

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977. The company has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, including approximately 6,000 advisors at about 300 locations in the Americas. Its services include residential real estate and yachting, and each brokerage is independently owned and operated.