Engel & Völkers Adds Divorce Real Estate Expert

NEW ORLEANS – Engel & Völkers New Orleans, part of an international luxury real estate brokerage with offices throughout the Americas and more than 30 countries, has announced that Kiley Martin has joined the brokerage as a real estate advisor, bringing extensive expertise in residential real estate and a highly specialized focus on divorce-related property transactions.

As the only Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert (CDRE) in Louisiana, Martin provides specialized guidance to clients and family law professionals navigating the financial aspects of divorce. He joins Engel & Völkers after serving as broker and co-owner of a local boutique brokerage and has been in real estate since 2016.

The Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert (CDRE) designation equips Martin to serve as a neutral, unbiased real estate professional in divorce proceedings, assisting with the sale of marital property and collaborating with attorneys, financial professionals and the courts when real estate expertise is needed. His specialized training is designed to help clients navigate real estate decisions during divorce while working with attorneys, financial professionals and the courts.

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“Kiley has built a reputation for approaching every transaction with professionalism, integrity, and a deep understanding of his clients’ unique circumstances,” said Francesca Brennan, License Partner of Engel & Völkers New Orleans. “His distinction as Louisiana’s only Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert brings an entirely new level of expertise to our shop and expands the specialized services we can offer. We’re proud to welcome him to Engel & Völkers New Orleans and excited to support the continued growth of his business.”

“Real estate is often one of the most significant financial decisions a person will make, and that becomes even more important during major life transitions,” said Martin. “I was drawn to Engel & Völkers because of its reputation for excellence, collaboration, and putting clients first. Joining this network allows me to continue serving buyers and sellers at the highest level while providing specialized guidance to individuals, families, and attorneys navigating complex divorce-related real estate matters throughout Louisiana.”

Martin’s addition reflects Engel & Völkers New Orleans’ continued effort to recruit experienced advisors who bring experience and specialized knowledge to serve clients across the Greater New Orleans area and beyond. His credentials expand the brokerage’s ability to provide specialized services for clients navigating divorce-related real estate transactions.