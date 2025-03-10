Energy Strategies for a Complex World – Global Leaders Plan for the Future

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The 43rd annual global energy conference, CERAWeek 2025, is taking placed March 10-14 in Houston, Texas. Organized by S&P Global, the conference brings industry leaders, government officials, policymakers, and experts together from energy sectors from around the world. The theme for this year’s conference is “Moving Ahead: Energy strategies for a complex

NEW ORLEANS - The 43rd annual global energy conference, CERAWeek 2025, is taking placed March 10-14 in Houston, Texas. Organized by S&P Global, the conference brings industry leaders, government officials, policymakers, and experts together from energy sectors from around the world. The theme for this year's conference is "Moving Ahead: Energy strategies for a complex world."

Chaired by Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations, the conference will explore a multitude of factors that have profound implications for markets, investment, supply chains, geopolitics and competitive strategies.

"When it comes to charting pathways to the energy future, change is proving to be the one constant," said Yergin. "New governments and regulatory shifts, the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, technology advances, continued fragmentation of the global economic order, geopolitical rivalry and persistent conflict—these are just some of the factors with the potential to challenge assumptions and impact plans. Successfully navigating this evolving landscape and meeting the world's need for secure, reliable and affordable energy will require keen insights and innovative strategies. This will be the focus of the world's energy leaders at CERAWeek 2025 in Houston."

CERAWeek 2025 convenes over 450 C-Suite executives, 80 ministers and top officials, and 325 media representatives, with more than 10,000 participants from over 2,050 companies across 80 countries for dialogue on the agenda ahead as the world enters a new era of energy transition.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright will deliver a plenary address outlining his priorities for strengthening global energy security. The U.S. Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, who oversees the agency responsible for managing nearly one-fifth of the lands and waters of the U.S., will also deliver a plenary address as well as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

Another prominent speaker will be Laurence D. Fink, the chairman and CEO of BlackRock. Besides being the world's largest asset manager, Blackrock is also one of the world's largest energy investors with more than $325 billion invested globally, including $135 billion in Texas alone.

There will also be a CERAWeek Innovation Agora. The word "agora" was used in ancient Greece to refer to a public open space used for assemblies and markets. According to S&P Global, the Innovation Agora, first established in 2017, serves as a "marketplace for ideas, dialogue, and collaboration among a diverse community of technologists, startup entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, investors, thought leaders, policymakers, and corporate innovators."

Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL), along with Louisiana Economic Development and GNO, Inc., will host the Louisiana Future Energy House, a dedicated space within the Innovation Agora for showcasing technologies, innovations, and visions for the future of energy. They will be joined by FUEL’s Proof-of-Concept awardees – ApplicaRAD Inc., Cavendish Energy, Codegig., Encore CO2, and Louisiana Tech University with BB&M LLC and Grambling State University.

The Agora's programming encompasses a wide array of topics at the intersection of energy and technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization, hydrogen, carbon management, advanced materials, and the future of mobility. Through various session formats, such as interactive discussions, deep-dive presentations, and showcases, the Agora facilitates the exchange of insights and solutions addressing the most pressing challenges in energy and environmental sustainability. The 2025 program will also feature "Agora Hubs"—dedicated areas focused on climate, carbon and new energies.

Participation in the Innovation Agora requires a dedicated pass, priced at $3,000, which grants access exclusively to Agora sessions and activities. For those interested in attending both the Executive Conference and the Innovation Agora, an Executive Conference pass is available at $10,500.

The CERAWeek 2025 conference program will explore key themes related to:

New Policies and Shifting Regulations – How will shifts in energy, climate and trade policies test investment approaches worldwide—and how will the new administration in Washington redefine the outlook?

Oil and Gas – How to navigate both short-term and long-term market uncertainties amid a changing demand outlook, shifting policies and a rebalancing of global supply.

Power, Grid and Electrification – What policies, mix of natural gas and renewables, technologies and systems will be needed to meet a coming demand surge from the electrification of the energy system and emergence of AI?

Renewables and Low-Carbon Fuels – How is the policy outlook changing for wind, solar and biofuels, as well as for hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels and how could it impact deployment going forward?

Geopolitics – How to navigate geopolitical competition that is making energy markets, trade flows, investment decisions, technology choices and energy transition more complicated.

Trade and Supply Chains – How will an increasingly fragmented global trade system impact energy flows and economic growth?

The Capital Transition – How to mobilize capital to meet current energy needs and move towards a lower emissions energy system amid policy risks, trade tensions and geopolitical disruptions while delivering returns to stakeholders.

Business Strategies – How are companies evaluating, adapting and pursuing diverse strategies and business models to support the needs of today's energy system while positioning themselves for the future?

Mobility and Transportation – How will energy, power, automotive and technology company strategies adapt amid shifts in government policies and consumer demand?

Minerals and Mining – How to reconcile growing demand for critical minerals for the energy transition with persistent challenges such as long lead times, regulatory hurdles, trade tensions and local issues of access.

AI and Digital – How can AI and other digital technologies transform the ways energy is produced, managed and consumed? How can the power sector meet surging electricity needs from datacenters and energy transition demand?

Managing Emissions – How can industry, policymakers and capital providers align strategies to accelerate and expand decarbonization technologies while maintaining competitiveness and growth?

Technology and Innovation – What models of innovation are advancing the development, deployment and scaling of key technologies across the energy landscape?

Climate and Sustainability – How will post-COP29 strategies evolve within a polarized political and economic landscape and a new administration in Washington?

Besides the plenary session speakers, CERAWeek 2025 speakers will also include the following speakers (partial list):