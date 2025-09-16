Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Energy

Energy Shifts Put Louisiana in the Spotlight

September 16, 2025   |By
Energy Shifts Put Louisiana in the Spotlight
Energy Shifts Put Louisiana in the Spotlight. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – At Tulane University’s Future of Energy Forum, leaders from across the industry debated technology shifts, rising demand and the move toward cleaner sources. The discussions came as Louisiana faces decisions that could significantly shape its energy future. Research Institutions & Private Sector Lead Change Bobby Tudor, founder and CEO of Artemis Energy

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter