Energy Shifts Put Louisiana in the Spotlight

NEW ORLEANS – At Tulane University’s Future of Energy Forum, leaders from across the industry debated technology shifts, rising demand and the move toward cleaner sources. The discussions came as Louisiana faces decisions that could significantly shape its energy future.

Research Institutions & Private Sector Lead Change

Bobby Tudor, founder and CEO of Artemis Energy Partners, said recent global events have made clear just how dependent modern society remains on traditional fuels.

“The war in the Ukraine changed everything because it reminded the world the degree to which our society is highly dependent on our energy systems and, at this moment, highly dependent on fossil fuels,” he said.

He pointed to Houston’s business landscape as evidence of that reliance, noting that 21 of the city’s 25 Fortune 500 companies are in the energy field.

Even so, Tudor insisted that government is not the primary force behind energy’s direction. “It’s not the government that determines the direction energy will take, it’s research institutions and the private sector,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Tudor cited Texas’ surprising shift to renewables. “A few years ago, if you told people the majority of power in Texas would one day be provided by renewable energy sources, they would have laughed,” he said. “On a recent hot sunny day this year, renewables provided 71% of our grid’s power. It’s technology that changes the game.”

The Challenge Ahead

Colette Hirstius, president of Shell USA, echoed Tudor’s focus on transition while stressing the scale of the challenge.

“We need to figure out how to transition from the 80% fossil fuels we use today, which is still about one-third coal, one-third natural gas and one-third oil, and transition to lower carbon intensities and then eventually, as the system evolves and grows, transition to much more renewables,” she said.

Hirstius added that while the path to renewables will take time, the policies adopted now will determine where investment flows in the years ahead.

“The policies that we are developing today are vital,” Hirstius said. “In many cases, the investments that are required are more on the renewables and the carbon capture side. The policy that we have around oil and gas is pretty well established, so it’s in the new growth where we need policies in support of those investments to come here.”

Carbon Capture and Sequestration

Louisiana is already testing new approaches. On Sept. 15 the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources authorized the construction of its first carbon capture and storage well.

The decision came more than a year and a half after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave Louisiana authority to issue Class VI permits for CO₂ injection wells, shifting oversight from the federal level to the state.

The permit, located near Hackberry and under the Black Lake southwest of Lake Charles, allows a Sempra Infrastructure affiliate to inject up to 2 million metric tons of CO₂ annually for 20 years. For Louisiana, where heavy industry drives both jobs and emissions, the project marks a significant step.

Although critics argue carbon capture is simply a way for fossil-fuel producers to keep operating while claiming to be part of the solution, industry leaders say it serves as a necessary stopgap at a time when oil and gas will remain central to global demand.

Tudor said during the Tulane Forum that population and wealth growth in Asia will keep consumption high for decades. “Demographic changes in Asia will keep the demand for oil and gas high for a further 30-40 years,” he said.

Global Shipping Fee on Greenhouse Gases

That same tension between sustained demand and the need to cut emissions is also visible at sea, where shipping companies are preparing for new climate rules.

The Getting to Zero Coalition, joined by shipping industry leaders and environmental groups, is preparing for a critical meeting in London this fall. The International Maritime Organization will convene its Marine Environment Protection Committee from October 14 to 17. At that meeting, delegates are expected to vote on the IMO Net-Zero Framework, a package of amendments to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) that would, for the first time, place a global price on carbon emissions from shipping.

The proposal calls for a minimum charge on each ton of carbon dioxide emitted by ships, with higher costs for vessels that exceed set thresholds. Supporters say the levy would push the industry toward cleaner fuels and new technologies while generating revenue to support climate transition efforts. They argue the policy is essential to align shipping with the Paris Agreement.

The coalition is urging member nations to back the measure, framing it as a necessary step to bring the world’s shipping fleet in line with international climate commitments. For Louisiana, with ports and energy producers deeply tied to international trade, the outcome in London could carry significant consequences.