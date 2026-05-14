Energy Prices Drive Inflation Spike

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NEW ORLEANS — A sharp rise in wholesale inflation is signaling renewed cost pressures for businesses across the Gulf South, while also contributing to stronger profit conditions for parts of the region’s oil and gas industry. U.S. producer prices (what businesses receive for goods and services before those costs reach consumers) rose 6% year over

NEW ORLEANS — A sharp rise in wholesale inflation is signaling renewed cost pressures for businesses across the Gulf South, while also contributing to stronger profit conditions for parts of the region’s oil and gas industry. U.S. producer prices (what businesses receive for goods and services before those costs reach consumers) rose 6% year over year in April, the largest increase since late 2022, according to federal inflation data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a monthly basis, the producer price index climbed 1.4%, far above forecasts and the biggest increase since March 2022.

This points to intensifying “pipeline” inflation — the costs businesses face before increases are passed along to consumers — with rising energy prices driving much of the surge. Nearly three-quarters of the increase in goods prices stemmed from a 7.8% jump in final demand energy, including a 15.6% increase in gasoline prices and a 36.4% surge in jet fuel during April as geopolitical tensions and disruptions tied to the Iran conflict pushed fuel costs higher, according to CNBC.

Split Impact for Louisiana’s Energy Economy

For Louisiana, with an economy deeply tied to refining, petrochemicals, fuel exports and energy logistics, the inflationary surge presents a split dynamic.

Higher fuel prices are increasing operating costs across the regional economy, particularly for transportation, shipping, hospitality and construction businesses. Analysts told Barron’s that rising energy costs are now creating “second-order effects,” with higher fuel prices pushing up costs in logistics, equipment wholesaling and other service industries.

At the same time, those higher prices are supporting stronger margins for parts of the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum reported first-quarter earnings above analyst expectations, with Reuters noting refining margins rose sharply amid fuel supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict. The company’s refining and marketing margin increased to $17.74 per barrel, up more than 32% from a year earlier, while its Garyville, Louisiana refinery continued major operational investments.

Reuters also reported in April that Gulf Coast refiners were experiencing some of the strongest margins in years as disruptions to Middle Eastern oil flows boosted demand for U.S. fuel exports. Meanwhile, CITGO Petroleum Corporation reported that its 2025 net profit rose 48% to $452 million, driven by improved refining margins and record crude processing volumes.

Broader Price Pressures Persist

Beyond energy, the latest inflation data suggests pricing pressures are broadening across the economy. The services index rose 1.2% in April — the largest increase since March 2022 — with much of the increase tied to trade services, a category that reflects margins for wholesalers and retailers and may indicate tariff-related pricing pressure. Barron’s reported that nearly 60% of April’s increase was driven by a rise in final demand services, including a 5% jump in transportation and warehousing inputs, underscoring how higher fuel costs are feeding into logistics and distribution.

Core producer prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 1% in April, exceeding forecasts and reinforcing concerns that inflation remains persistent even outside more volatile categories.

The report follows separate federal data showing consumer prices rose 3.8% year over year in April, driven in part by higher energy and shelter costs.

The data also suggests producer price increases are likely to translate into higher consumer prices in the coming months, with some economists expecting annual inflation to move back above 4% as cost pressures continue to build.

Financial markets reacted by reducing expectations for interest rate cuts this year, as investors increasingly anticipate the Federal Reserve may keep borrowing costs elevated for longer in response to persistent inflation pressures.

For Gulf South businesses, the combination of rising input costs and elevated interest rates could squeeze margins and slow expansion plans. But for parts of Louisiana’s energy sector — particularly refiners and export-oriented fuel producers — the same environment is helping support profitability as global fuel markets tighten.