Economy

Energy Prices Drive Inflation Spike

May 14, 2026   |By
Energy Prices Drive Inflation Spike
Energy Prices Drive Inflation Spike. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — A sharp rise in wholesale inflation is signaling renewed cost pressures for businesses across the Gulf South, while also contributing to stronger profit conditions for parts of the region’s oil and gas industry. U.S. producer prices (what businesses receive for goods and services before those costs reach consumers) rose 6% year over

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