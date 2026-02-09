Energy & Manufacturing Collider Aims to Drive Technologies

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana energy and manufacturing companies will gather Feb. 10 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for the Energy & Manufacturing Collider, a half-day event designed to move university-developed and licensed technologies out of the lab and into commercial and defense markets.

Hosted by Maven Scouts and Louisiana Catalyst and powered by FUEL (Future Use of Energy in Louisiana), the event centers on accelerating “dual-use” intellectual property — technologies with applications in commercial and industrial settings as well as for the U.S. Department of Defense. Organizers say the goal is straightforward: connect founders developing licensed IP with the manufacturers, operators and investors capable of deploying it.

The Collider will take place from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development (LEED) Center at UL Lafayette, with the FUEL Tank Pitch Competition concluding the program from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Attendance is expected to include senior leaders from manufacturing, energy, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, investment and research organizations across the state.

- Sponsors -

At the center of the program is FUEL Tank, a live pitch competition embedded within the broader industry event. FUEL Tank places founders directly in front of manufacturers and investors who understand operational scale, procurement pathways and capital requirements. Participants receive real-time feedback and exposure to potential customers and funding sources.

FUEL Tank Puts Licensed IP in Front of Industry

“We see strong products across Louisiana, but too often they don’t reach the people who can actually use them,” said Grant Rogers, CEO of Maven Scouts and managing partner at Grind Ventures. “FUEL Tank is designed to create those connections and move licensed IP toward deployment.”

Judges will include leaders from Louisiana’s venture and innovation ecosystem, representing investment firms, accelerators and industry-focused organizations with expertise in venture investment, manufacturing operations, energy systems and technology commercialization.

Part of a Statewide Lab-to-Market Strategy

The Collider is part of Lab 2 Market: Road to Innovation, a statewide initiative aimed at bridging research, seed-stage technologies and on-development innovations with commercialization and deployment partners. The broader effort emphasizes dual-use technologies, modernization in manufacturing and energy, tech transfer and SBIR/STTR awareness, investment readiness and industrial matchmaking between manufacturers and innovators.

“Lab 2 Market is about making sure good work doesn’t stop at the idea stage,” said Quentin C. Durr, president of Louisiana Catalyst. “Progress happens when the right people are connected early, not after the fact.”

Organizers say the event reflects a veteran-led approach to innovation and national security-focused commercialization.

- Sponsors -

“Veterans are the lifeblood of America, especially technology and innovation. We have been a part of what works and what doesn’t since before WW2. Put us to work, and with God, our nation can be mighty and safe again,” said Rogers.

The commercialization push builds on applied research already underway at Louisiana universities.

“At UL Lafayette, our faculty and partners are advancing applied research in energy systems, materials, manufacturing and digital technologies that directly support Louisiana’s economy,” said Chad LaComb, director of the Office of Innovation Management at UL Lafayette. “The Energy and Manufacturing Collider brings together industry, researchers and entrepreneurs to accelerate that work, moving ideas from the lab to the marketplace, strengthening our industrial base and ensuring Louisiana remains competitive in both traditional and emerging energy sectors.”

According to Stephen Loy, director of technology commercialization for FUEL, the initiative is positioned to support Louisiana’s expanding energy economy through greater access to capital, commercialization infrastructure and national innovation networks.

“FUEL is positioned to add value to Louisiana’s growing energy ecosystem by accelerating energy founders through expanded access to capital, commercialization infrastructure and national-scale innovation networks,” Loy said.

The Organizations Behind the Effort

FUEL is supported by a National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines award and state investment. The statewide initiative brings together industry, academia, government and workforce partners to accelerate use-inspired research, technology commercialization and workforce development in areas including carbon management, hydrogen and sustainable manufacturing.

The LEED Center, housed within UL Lafayette’s B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration, provides technical assistance and programmatic support to businesses, economic development agencies and entrepreneurs across Louisiana, with a focus on rural and underserved communities.

Maven Scouts, a Louisiana-based, veteran-led accelerator and dual-use technology commercialization firm, connects innovators with government, industry and capital. The organization operates the 15-week MavenWERX Accelerator and serves as the scouting and talent development arm for the Grind Ventures Accelerator Fund, identifying and preparing startups for investment.

Louisiana Catalyst, a 501(c)(3) entrepreneurial development center, supports innovation and small business growth across North Louisiana through partnerships, outreach and education designed to drive long-term economic impact.