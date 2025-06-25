Energy, Healthcare Leaders Join Tulane Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As Tulane University continues its national leadership in public health and energy studies, it has announced the addition of Thomas (Tom) E. Jorden, a prominent energy executive, and Erica Washington, an acclaimed public health expert, to the Board of Tulane, the university’s main governing body. Jorden began his appointment this spring, and Washington will serve as the new Tulane Alumni Association board member, beginning July 1.

“Discovering innovations and breakthroughs that will help meet the health and energy needs of a growing global population are two of the major societal challenges Tulane is addressing through its interdisciplinary research and scholarship,” Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said. “Tom Jorden and Erica Washington, pioneering leaders in their respective fields, will provide invaluable guidance in these and numerous other areas, that will further Tulane’s mission and impact.”

With over three decades of experience in the energy sector, Jorden currently serves as the chairman, president and CEO of the Houston-based Coterra Energy. Prior to joining Coterra, he had served as CEO and president, as well as chairman of the board for Cimarex Energy, which merged with Cabot Oil & Gas to form Coterra in 2021. Jorden is also the former chairman of the board of trustees for the Colorado School of Mines, where he earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in geophysics.

Jorden and his wife, Tamara (Tami), have supported Tulane’s Next Wave Scholarship matching fund program that has vastly expanded scholarship opportunities for undergraduates. The couple also served as past members of Tulane’s Family Leadership Council.

“Tulane is one of the finest universities in the nation, and I am proud and honored to be joining the Board,” Jorden said. “I hope to be able to contribute to Tulane’s ongoing success amidst a changing landscape for higher education.”

Erica Washington is the bureau of regional and clinical operations director at the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). She joined the LDH in 2009 as a regional epidemiologist and the coordinator of the healthcare-associated infections program. In 2013, the White House formally recognized Washington as a Champion of Change for her Prevention and Public Health contributions.

Washington is an emeritus member of the Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine’s Alumni Association Board of Directors and a past president of the Tulane Alumni Association Board of Directors. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from LSU in 2006 and a master of public health degree from Tulane in 2009.

“I am honored to serve at this esteemed level. The Tulane community has been a wonderfully supportive professional network. I am grateful for my graduate education at the Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. I look forward to working with the board to further the university’s mission,” Washington said.