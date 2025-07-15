Endowment for the Humanities Seeks Board Members

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) is seeking nominations of Louisiana residents interested in supporting educational innovation, explorations of history and meaningful engagement with culture for its statewide Board of Directors.

The LEH maintains a singular presence throughout Louisiana as the only private nonprofit dedicated to making an impact in the cultural and education sectors in all 64 Louisiana parishes. Its mission is to partner with communities, institutions and individuals to explore Louisiana’s past, reflect on the present and imagine the future.

By working with federal, state, and local partners, LEH initiatives improve educational outcomes and preserve the state’s cultural traditions. Founded in 1971, the organization has established a strong reputation with corporations and foundations and is trusted to deliver responsive, sustainable programs for and with Louisianans, such as the now-franchised Prime Time series of family reading programs and 64 Parishes magazine and its accompanying online encyclopedia that provides reliable, accessible Louisiana social studies resources to K-12 students and their teachers.

- Sponsors -

Explore the website to learn more about LEH’s work.

The LEH Board is statewide, and members are residents of Louisiana. Members represent the cultural, academic, philanthropic and business communities. Board membership is voluntary, and members typically serve three-year terms with the option to renew twice. Members attend four full board meetings per year, participate with sub-committees to support short- and long-term organizational goal attainment and aid in the cultivation of relationships that support organizational advocacy, fundraising and program/initiative success.

In the current cycle, the LEH is particularly interested in recruiting members who represent Southeast Louisiana’s Capital Region (i.e., Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Point Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes), as well as those with expertise in real estate/capital planning or finance. However, as a statewide organization with a diverse portfolio of programs and initiatives, we welcome all qualified candidates.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Self-nominations are not permitted. Nominations must be made by submitting the following:

a one-paragraph nomination statement on the nominee’s appropriateness for the LEH board

the nominee’s résumé or curriculum vitae (CV)

an interest statement from the nominee

Incomplete submissions will not be reviewed. All nomination documents must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in order to be considered.

Documents submitted via email should be sent to Shantrell Austin, austin@leh.org, with the subject line “LEH Board Nomination-(Nominee’s Last Name)”

Documents submitted via U.S. Mail should be addressed to “LEH Board Nomination Committee” and sent to 938 Lafayette St., Suite 300, New Orleans, LA 70113

The LEH Nominating Committee will review nominations. Selections will be made based on alignment of nominee experience, credentials, and interests with the LEH’s current five-year strategic plan and goals. Please email Shantrell Austin, LEH chief of staff, at austin@leh.org with questions.

- Sponsors -

About Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities to all residents of the state. Guided by the vision that everyone can realize their full potential through the humanities, LEH partners with communities, institutions and individuals to provide grant-supported outreach programs, literacy initiatives for all ages, publications, film and radio documentaries, museum exhibitions, public lectures, library projects, 64 Parishes magazine and other diverse public humanities programming. The LEH is the Louisiana affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, visit www.leh.org.