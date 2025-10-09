Empowering Women Leaders

In a city known for its vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit, one event has emerged as the cornerstone for women’s professional development across Louisiana. The Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference, presented by the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Foundation in partnership with Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized), has grown into the largest all-women’s conference of its kind in the state, drawing nearly 600 attendees annually.

The conference’s origin reflects the collaborative spirit that continues to drive its success today. Ashley Hilsman, chief operating officer of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, recalls the inspiration behind launching the event in 2019. “A number of local women’s organizations were having their own leadership conferences or summits—filling up calendar space—[and it was] hard to attend them all,” she says. “We thought, ‘What if we did what the Chamber does—collaborate [and] bring people together?’”

This vision, combined with conversations with Tammy O’Shea, chief marketing officer at Fidelity Bank, and the bank’s invaluable support as presenting sponsor, was the impetus for what would become one of the most successful women’s conferences in the South. The partnership between the Chamber and Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. was a natural fit, as both organizations recognized the critical need for comprehensive professional development opportunities for women in the region.

Kati LeBreton, vice president and director of P.O.W.E.R. at Fidelity Bank, says that the collaboration is significant. “Sandra Lindquist, president and CEO of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, and Tammy O’Shea envisioned an event that was designed for professional women, by professional women,” she says. The timing couldn’t have been more crucial—Fidelity Bank had recognized that women were opening businesses at double the rate of men, numbers that have nearly tripled since COVID.

As the only financial institution in Louisiana with programming specifically designed for women business owners, Fidelity Bank’s core values of education, advocacy, connection and financial support align perfectly with the conference’s mission.

In October 2024, Clare Martin joined the New Orleans Chamber as development manager, taking on the responsibility of managing the conference alongside other signature Chamber events. Her first Women’s Leadership Conference in April 2025 provided fresh perspective and renewed energy to the program.

“Being part of this event has allowed me to not only learn a great deal about the logistics and strategy behind organizing a large-scale leadership program, but also to witness the incredible energy and inspiration that comes from bringing women together across industries and backgrounds,” Martin says.

Her approach emphasizes continuous improvement, constantly asking how the experience can be elevated for attendees while recognizing that success requires collective effort. “This event is never the result of one person’s efforts,” she says, crediting sponsors, network partners, trade partners and Chamber ambassadors for their contributions.

The conference format has evolved into a comprehensive one-day experience featuring two keynote sessions, 16 breakout sessions led by network partners and abundant networking opportunities. A conference app helps attendees connect and build their personalized schedules, while exhibitors provide additional resources and connections.

The programming addresses real-world challenges women face in their personal and professional lives, with topics ranging from leadership development and work-life balance to career transitions and resilience. LeBreton particularly values witnessing what happens “when women get out of their comfort zone and fearlessly share, network and collaborate.”

The next Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. While planning for approximately 600-800 attendees, the organizing team is actively working on new enhancements and programming elements to provide even more value, inspiration and connection for attendees.

Martin is particularly excited about creating a space where women feel seen, supported and inspired—whether through a speaker’s message, a meaningful conversation or a new connection being made. Overall, the conference continues to serve as a vital platform in Louisiana’s business ecosystem, driving conversations around leadership advancement and professional opportunity while strengthening networks and promoting mentorship.

As the largest gathering of professional women in the state, the Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference represents more than just an annual event—it’s a catalyst for shaping the business community throughout Louisiana. In a landscape where women entrepreneurs are leading business creation at unprecedented rates, this conference provides the essential tools, insights and connections needed to thrive in today’s evolving marketplace.