NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Metairie- based Wealth Management Advisor Emmett Dupas III has earned a ranking on the 2026 Forbes Best-in-StateWealth Advisors list. This is the fifth consecutive year that Dupas has been included on the list.

“Being included on Forbes’ 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is a tremendous honor,” said Dupas. “It reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day. We’ll continue to earn that trust by focusing on disciplined planning, clear communication, and solutions tailored to each client’s unique goals.”

The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth Advisors & Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria learned through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management.

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A leading advisor in Louisiana, Dupas has been with Northwestern Mutual since 2003. His practice, Bienville Capital Group, focuses on financial and retirement planning, qualified plans, and risk management solutions.

About the Forbes’ Top Wealth Advisors & Best-In-State Lists

Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. The Forbes | SHOOK® America’s Top Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, LLC. Data as of June 30, 2025. Published by Forbes (April 2026). The rankings are based on SHOOK Research’s independent methodology and ranking algorithm, which includes in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to qualitatively evaluate each advisor across criteria such as client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK Research’s rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not indicative of future results. SHOOK Research’s rankings is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement to hire any specific investment advisor and SHOOK Researchdoes not assume any liability for actions taken based on the rankings. Neither SHOOK Research nor Forbes receives compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings. For afull description of the methodology, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK® is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

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About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With more than $780 billion of total assets1 managed across the company’s institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $40 billion in revenues, and $2.5 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2026. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with “Advisor” in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.