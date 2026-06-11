Nonprofit

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Reaches 25,000 Local Youth

June 11, 2026   |By
Emeril Lagasse Foundation Reaches 25,000 Local Youth
Emeril Lagasse Foundation Beneficiary Luncheon at NOCCA. Photo provided by the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

NEW ORLEANS – The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has invested nearly $13 million in New Orleans-area schools and nonprofit organizations over the past 20 years through programs focused on youth education, workforce development, nutrition and mentorship, supporting more than 25,000 young people locally in 2025 alone. “Our greatest impact is helping more young people access opportunities

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