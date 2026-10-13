Emergent Method Promotes 2 to Leadership Roles

Keesler Morrison. Photo provided by Emergent Method.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Emergent Method, a management consulting firm based in Baton Rouge, La., has announced that Keesler Morrison and Hannah Walters have been promoted to senior leadership positions at the firm.

Keesler Morrison, promoted to managing director, has extensive experience leading large-scale strategic planning, stakeholder outreach and community engagement efforts both in Louisiana and across the U.S. Since joining the firm in 2021, Morrison has become a trusted advisor to clients navigating complex challenges and delivering high-profile coastal, water management, resilience and infrastructure programs. As managing director, Morrison will continue to lead and expand work in these areas by supporting clients and teams across the firm.

“Keesler joined Emergent Method five years ago as an entry-level consultant and has risen to our senior leadership team at an extraordinary trajectory,” said Nick Speyrer, president of Emergent Method. “The trust and confidence he’s built with our clients by supporting some of their most impactful and significant projects underscores how quickly he has become a go-to leader in the resilience and infrastructure space, and we are excited to see what he will continue to do for our clients and team in his new leadership role.”

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Hannah Walters, promoted to human resources director, brings strong experience in talent acquisition, workforce management and employee engagement to serve the firm’s internal team and client engagements. Walters has been integral in building the firm’s workforce, recruiting specialized talent and supporting client talent needs. As human resources director, Walters will lead Emergent Method’s HR operations and people strategy, as well as targeted talent development, recruitment and executive searches.

Hannah Walters. Photo provided by Emergent Method.

“Over the years, Hannah has taken on one of our toughest challenges—finding exceptional talent to build our team and support our clients,” continued Speyrer. “This promotion reinforces Hannah’s vital role leading in our recruitment efforts, overseeing our broader HR function and helping us develop the incredible individuals that makes Emergent Method what it is.”

Emergent Method Overview

Emergent Method is a Baton Rouge-based management consulting firm that works with public- and private-sector clients from across the country on strategic planning, organizational development, stakeholder engagement and program implementation.

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Founded in 2012, Emergent Method has expanded its consulting operations across the country. The firm has appeared on Inc. magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, most recently ranking No. 4,772 in 2025 after recording 61% revenue growth over three years. In 2026, the company relocated to a larger downtown Baton Rouge headquarters.

The firm’s work in southeastern Louisiana includes a partnership with LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine to support development of its strategic plan. Emergent Method also provides consulting services in coastal restoration, resilience and infrastructure planning, areas overseen by Morrison.