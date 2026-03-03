Brian von Schulz – Emergent Method Names New Creative Manager. Photo provided by Emergent Method.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Emergent Method has announced that experienced creative leader Brian von Schulz has joined the firm as creative manager, deepening the firm’s creative services across branding, design, web, integrated marketing, UI/UX and product development.

In this role, von Schulz leads creative strategy and execution for the firm’s clients, supporting cohesive brand development, campaign creative, digital experiences and content development to deliver integrated and impactful solutions. He also spearheads the firm’s internal creative processes, from discovery and planning through production and launch.

“Brian’s unique skill set and deep understanding of the full spectrum of creative work — from strategy and messaging to design, UX, web development and digital marketing — build on our existing creative and digital capabilities and strengthen our ability to tie creative work to impactful business objectives for our clients,” said Nick Speyrer, president of Emergent Method. “We are excited to have him on our team, and we look forward to delivering even more innovative and creative solutions for our clients under his leadership.”

Von Schulz joins Emergent Method after serving as senior creative lead at HORNE, where he led teams spanning design, video, content production and web development to create cross-functional campaigns for digital, social and print. He also oversaw brand development, design systems and UX efforts for digital products, with a consistent focus on craftsmanship and building experiences that are clear, compelling and built to scale.

Prior to HORNE, von Schulz held several creative roles at the University of Denver, where he directed creative strategy, mentored designers and led institution-wide brand and campaign rollouts across print, digital and environmental design. In addition, he helped craft brand identities and digital experiences at RARE Design, focusing on the intersection of branding, user experience and digital production.

Von Schulz earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado Boulder. His technical expertise includes a wide range of design and production software; front-end languages including HTML, CSS and JavaScript; content management systems; motion and video programs; 3D modeling tools and generative AI platforms.

About Emergent Method

Founded in 2013 and based in Baton Rouge, Emergent Method is a management consulting firm that works with government agencies, nonprofits and private-sector organizations on strategy, organizational development and technology-driven transformation.

The firm focuses on helping clients improve operations, implement data-informed decision-making and manage complex change initiatives. Its services include strategic planning, project management, human-centered design, digital transformation and leadership development.

Emergent Method has worked with clients across Louisiana and nationally, supporting initiatives in areas such as workforce development, economic development, public health and infrastructure.