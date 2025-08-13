Emergent Method Earns 8th Consecutive Spot on Inc. 5000

BATON ROUGE, La. — Emergent Method has once again been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, securing a place on the Inc. 5000 list for 2025. The Louisiana-based management consulting firm ranked No. 4772 nationally, based on a 61% increase in revenue over the past three years. It is the only Louisiana-based firm to achieve this distinction eight years in a row, underscoring its ability to sustain strong growth over nearly a decade in a highly competitive business environment.

Published annually by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, spotlighting organizations that have achieved consistent, above-average growth despite shifting market conditions. This year’s list represents a cross-section of the most dynamic segments of the U.S. economy, with honorees chosen from thousands of applicants nationwide.

“This recognition is more than just a number. It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the unmatched commitment our team brings to every engagement,” said Nick Speyrer, president of Emergent Method. “We have built our business by going beyond transactional relationships and becoming true partners to our clients, taking responsibility for solving their challenges as if they were our own and delivering results with lasting impact. As our work continues to grow into new regions, sectors and industries, we remain focused on our mission—transforming organizations and communities from the inside out.”

- Sponsors -

Over the last year, Emergent Method has continued to expand its footprint through significant client engagements across the country, with a growing presence in Louisiana’s key markets—including Greater New Orleans—and other regions. The firm has worked extensively in areas such as economic development, energy, utilities, disaster recovery and resilience planning, education, and workforce development. Recent projects have included advising on large-scale resilience initiatives, supporting economic diversification strategies, and guiding organizational transformations for both public and private sector clients.

The firm has also grown its team with strategic hires that bring new capabilities, allowing it to diversify service offerings and deepen expertise across sectors—especially in private equity and government. This internal growth has been matched by investments in team development and culture, which have helped the firm attract and retain top talent in a competitive market.

Since first appearing on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018, Emergent Method has maintained a steady upward trajectory, earning recognition for its ability to navigate industry changes, seize new market opportunities, and deliver measurable results for clients.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

For a full list of the 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees, visit inc.com/inc5000/2025. To learn more about Emergent Method, visit emergentmethod.com.

About Emergent Method

Emergent Method is a nationally recognized management consulting firm focused on developing and implementing plans, programs and initiatives that result in transformative impact. We strengthen the skills, capacity and resources of our clients to support them in creating unique and valuable experiences for their stakeholders. With an uncommonly high degree of ownership in the work we do, our team thrives on solving complex challenges, delivering solutions built to last and driving transformational growth. For more information, visit emergentmethod.com