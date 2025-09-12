Emergent Method Announces New Principal

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Emergent Method, a nationally recognized management consulting firm, announced today that David Carter has been promoted to Principal, reflecting his leadership of the firm’s expanding presence in the energy, economic development and industrial sectors.

“David’s promotion reinforces our firm’s focus on building strong partnerships with the public agencies and private-sector organizations that are advancing major energy and industrial investments across the Gulf South,” said Nick Speyrer, president of Emergent Method. “His leadership has been foundational in building a strong economic development and energy consulting practice that we hope will continue to facilitate meaningful stakeholder engagement, drive large-scale project implementation and support impactful initiatives across the country.”

Since joining Emergent Method in 2022, Carter has led some of the firm’s most visible and complex consulting engagements. Rooted in his deep expertise in economic development, Carter has worked with clients in various industries to successfully navigate complex policy environments, deliver tactful stakeholder engagement, boost organizational competitiveness and drive growth.

In his new role, Carter will continue leading Emergent Method’s work at the intersection of economic development and community engagement, including aligning workforce strategies with high-impact projects.

For more information on the Emergent Method team, visit emergentmethod.com/team.

Emergent Method is a nationally recognized management consulting firm focused on developing and implementing plans, programs and initiatives that result in transformative impact. We strengthen the skills, capacity and resources of our clients to support them in creating unique and valuable experiences for their stakeholders.

With an uncommonly high degree of ownership in the work we do, our team thrives on solving complex challenges, delivering solutions built to last and driving transformational growth. For more information, visit emergentmethod.com.