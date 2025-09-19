Emergency Nurses Association Draws 4,000 Attendees

NEW ORLEANS – The Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) has convened nearly 4,000 emergency nursing professionals and 800 exhibitors at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for its annual conference, running Sept. 17–20. The gathering is one of the largest of its kind, drawing participants from across the United States and around the globe to share the latest practices, challenges, and innovations shaping the field.

Founded in 1970, ENA represents nearly 45,000 members worldwide. Its mission is to set professional standards, publish guidelines, and provide education for nurses who work on the frontlines of emergency care.

This year’s meeting features more than 100 education sessions, with topics ranging from triage to pediatric care. Attendees will also participate in hands-on workshops designed to build practical skills for use in emergency departments.

Beyond training, the event will spotlight some of the most pressing issues facing the profession. Chronic understaffing has forced many emergency nurses to manage heavy workloads, raising concerns about patient safety. Workplace violence is another critical challenge, as studies show emergency nurses experience disproportionately high rates of verbal and physical assault.

The pressures of patient boarding, rising acuity, and ongoing workforce shortages have fueled burnout, while the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath has only deepened the strain. ENA leaders emphasize that mental health and well-being remain central to their agenda, as the field continues to lose experienced nurses to stress and attrition.

By placing these challenges at the forefront, ENA hopes to equip participants not only with technical skills but also with strategies to build healthier and more sustainable work environments. Organizers say the discussions and training in New Orleans will carry forward into hospitals and emergency departments across the country, with lasting impacts on patient care and the nursing workforce.

The conference runs through Sept. 20. More information is available at ena.org/events/emergency-nursing-2025.