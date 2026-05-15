Emergency Dental of America Soon to Open New Orleans Clinic

NEW ORLEANS — Emergency Dental of America plans to open a new clinic at 1319 Amelia St., expanding access to same-day and after-hours dental care in the New Orleans market. The location marks the company’s 23rd clinic nationwide and its first in New Orleans, part of a broader effort to grow its footprint across 15 states and increase access to urgent dental services.

The Emergency Dental of America clinic will accommodate both walk-in patients and scheduled visits, with evening and weekend hours aimed at addressing gaps in traditional dental office availability.

“Dental emergencies don’t always happen during business hours,” said Roberto Monteagudo, co-owner of the company. “Our extended evening and weekend hours make it easier for patients in New Orleans to get the care they need without waiting days for an appointment.”

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The facility offers same-day treatment for urgent conditions including cracked or chipped teeth, abscesses, lost fillings or crowns, and dental trauma. In addition to emergency care, the clinic provides routine services such as cleanings, exams and preventive treatments, along with procedures including extractions, root canals, bridges and dental implants.

Company leaders said the office will incorporate digital X-rays, cone beam imaging (CBCT) and intraoral scanning technology to streamline diagnostics and reduce wait times. The tools are intended to help clinicians identify issues more quickly and communicate treatment options more clearly to patients.

Market Trends and Access to Care – Emergency Dental

Nationally, limited access to timely dental care remains a challenge. Federal data shows millions of Americans delay or forgo treatment each year due to cost or scheduling barriers, while hospital emergency departments handle an estimated 2 million dental-related visits annually, many for conditions that could be treated in outpatient dental settings.

The planned opening reflects a broader shift toward on-demand healthcare models, as providers across sectors expand extended-hour and walk-in services to meet patient expectations for convenience. The U.S. urgent care market alone is projected to surpass $60 billion this decade, a trend that is increasingly influencing how dental providers structure access to care.

The expansion also aligns with ongoing consolidation in the dental industry, where multi-location operators continue to grow their share of the market by standardizing services and expanding access across regions.

In Louisiana, where access to routine dental care remains uneven in some communities, providers offering extended hours and walk-in availability are increasingly positioning themselves to fill gaps in care. The Louisiana Department of Health has designated most of the state’s parishes as Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas, reflecting persistent provider and access challenges, particularly in rural and lower-income communities.

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Emergency Dental of America, which has operated since 2002, said the planned New Orleans opening reflects continued demand for more flexible, on-demand dental care options, particularly for patients balancing work schedules and unexpected health needs.

The Emergency Dental of America is opening at 1319 Amelia St. and is accepting both walk-in patients and scheduled appointments.