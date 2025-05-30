Login
Business Events

Elmwood StormPrep Community Event Announced

May 30, 2025   |By
StormPrep
Elmwood StormPrep Community Event Announced. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans and the New Orleans Home and Garden Show invite the public to StormPrep, a free community event happening Saturday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Joseph S. Yenni Building in Elmwood.

StormPrep is designed to equip residents with critical information and resources to prepare for and recover from tropical weather events.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

  • Hear from expert speakers
  • Experience interactive demonstrations
  • Access essential hurricane preparedness resources
  • Connect with local, licensed builders and remodelers

The event will also feature:

  • Multiple local, licensed contractors
  • A community blood drive
  • Six food trucks serving a variety of local cuisine
  • Government and non-profit partners sharing essential preparedness tools
  • Live broadcast on WWL radio – Paul LaGrange’s Home Improvement Show

In partnership with Jefferson Parish Emergency Management, StormPrep will include high water vehicles, emergency response equipment, and displays from Harrahan, Kenner, GOHSEP, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other public safety partners. Additional resource vendors include Louisiana Department of Insurance, NO Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Small Business Administration.

StormPrep is sponsored by Craig’s Electric and Generator, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Entergy Louisiana, and presented in partnership with Jefferson Parish.

For more information, visit hbagno.org or contact us at (504) 835-6383 or mike@neworleanshomeshows.com.

