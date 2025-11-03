Elmwood Oaks Office Complex to Undergo $1M Renovation

JEFFERSON, La. (press release) – Elmwood Oaks Office Park has been acquired by Robertson St. Ventures, LLC, a group of local real estate investors led by Richard Juge of REMAX Commercial Brokers, which plans a $1 million renovation of the complex. The property, located at 201 Evans Road in Jefferson, Louisiana, was purchased for an undisclosed amount.

Located just off the Huey P. Long Bridge in the heart of Jefferson Parish, Elmwood Oaks spans 6.6 acres and features four single-story professional office buildings.

One of the buildings within the complex is currently vacant, and Robertson St. Ventures plans to invest over $1 million in renovations to modernize the complex and return the vacant space back into commerce. The ownership group is also upgrading smaller vacant suites ranging from 972 to 1,247 square feet, each receiving contemporary finishes and modern amenities. These spaces are immediately available for lease, averaging approximately $20/SF.

“Elmwood Oaks represents a rare opportunity to own and revitalize one of Jefferson Parish’s most distinctive office campuses,” said Richard Juge, Partner of Robertson St. Ventures and Broker/Owner of REMAX Commercial Brokers. “We’re bullish on this property and this part of the parish. Our goal is to enhance its value, create new opportunities for tenants, and bring high-quality office space back to market.”

“Jefferson Parish is excited about this new investment in the Elmwood area,” added Deano Bonano, Jefferson Parish Councilman. “The renovations will spur growth in the area including new jobs and businesses. A big thank you to Robertson St. Ventures for investing in our parish.”

Planned improvements include new flooring, paint, ceilings, and lighting, along with energy-efficiency upgrades, enhanced landscaping, and modernized tenant amenities such as renovated common kitchens and restrooms. The property’s ADA-compliant design, elevation, and flexible I-MU (Industrial Mixed Use) zoning make it well suited for a variety of uses, including medical, educational, corporate office, and technology operations.

Among the highlights is a 27,000-square-foot single-story space with parking. According to REMAX, it is well-suited for a corporate office, educational campus, medical facility, or technology hub. The property’s zoning allows for a variety of uses, including light industrial and multi-family development.

“The continued investment we’re seeing in Elmwood underscores the strength and momentum of this area,” said Jerry Bologna, President & CEO of JEDCO. “With more development, expanding retail options, and new places to live, Elmwood is quickly becoming one of the region’s most dynamic destinations. This property acquisition and renovation provides another signal of confidence in the area’s potential. Not only does it enhance the community, but it also strengthens our ability to attract first-class tenants to the market and ensure long-term economic growth.”

The new ownership group plans to introduce outdoor amenities and curb appeal enhancements in 2026 to further elevate the tenant and visitor experience.