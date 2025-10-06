Ellis Marsalis Center & Maple Leaf Launch Piano Series

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music (EMCM), in partnership with the Maple Leaf Bar, has announced a new solo piano concert series: Booker & Beyond – The Professor Tim Piano Series: Celebrating New Orleans Piano Traditions. This series pays tribute to the extraordinary artistry of New Orleans icon James Carroll Booker, whose genius continues to inspire pianists around the world. The debut performance will take place on Oct. 21 with concerts following on the third Tuesday of each month at EMCM and Thursdays at the Maple Leaf Bar.

This landmark series was made possible through the generous bequest of Tim Allspach, known affectionately as “Professor Tim.” A lifelong supporter of New Orleans music and culture, Tim was an educator, musician, and beloved fixture at the historic Maple Leaf Bar, where his passion for music and community continued throughout his life. He dedicated part of his estate to ensuring that the extraordinary piano traditions of New Orleans would continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

New Orleans musician and EMCM co-founder Harry Connick, Jr. was deeply influenced by Booker’s musical genius, having taken lessons from him in his youth. Booker’s playing melded many styles, including jazz, classical, blues, and gospel, with an improvisational approach that made his sound truly unique. His approach was often referred to as “Spiders on the Keys,” an homage to his virtuosity, timing, and dexterity. Booker died on November 8, 1983.

“James Booker was more than a genius. He was my teacher, my mentor, and my friend. He opened my eyes to what the piano could really do, and he shaped the way I play to this day. Booker’s sound was pure New Orleans soulful, wild, full of heart, and his influence is still heard in the way folks play today. That’s why it feels so right to celebrate him with Booker & Beyond. Thanks to Tim’s vision and generosity, Booker’s legacy won’t just be remembered. It’ll live on in the creativity of today’s pianists. And it means the world to me that it’s happening at the Ellis Marsalis Center and the Maple Leaf places that mean so much to me and to this city I love,” Connick said.

The series will highlight some of New Orleans’ most creative and influential pianists, in solo format, who carry forward the city’s unparalleled piano legacy. Each performance will spotlight the artistry, individuality, and innovation that have made New Orleans piano music a cornerstone of the city’s sound. From jazz and blues to funk and gospel, the series will serve as both a tribute to musical legends like Booker and a stage for the vibrant pianists shaping the future.

Ellis Marsalis Center for Music Schedule

October 21, 2025 – Josh Paxton

November 18, 2025 – Kyle Roussel

December 16, 2025 – Joe Krown

January 20, 2026 – Keiko Komaki

February 24, 2026 – Paul Longstreth

March 17, 2026 – Lilli Lewis

April 21, 2026 – Luciano Leães

May 19, 2026 – Andre Bohren

June 16, 2026 – Darrell Lavigne

Maple Leaf Bar Schedule

October 2, 2025 – Jeremy Habegger

October 9, 2025 – Yoshitaka Tsuji

October 16, 2025 – CR Gruver

October 23, 2025 – Kule Roussel

October 30, 2025 – Lilli Lewis

November 6, 2025 – Joseph Krown

November 13, 2025 – Adam Rogers

November 20, 2025 – HanNa PK

“We are deeply appreciative of the kind and visionary gift from Professor Tim. His lifelong passion for music, education, and community will shine in this new series,” said EMCM Executive Director Lisa Dabney.

“This series not only preserves the rich piano heritage that defines New Orleans but also makes it possible for new audiences and young musicians to experience and learn from it. It is a vital step in ensuring that the piano traditions of this city remain vibrant for generations to come.”

As part of this unique collaboration, the Maple Leaf Bar, where Tim was a cherished presence, will also align with the project by continuing its tradition of weekly Thursday evening piano performances under the Booker and Beyond banner. This joint naming solidifies a bridge between the historic Uptown music venue and EMCM’s mission to celebrate and preserve the cultural fabric of New Orleans.

“Beyond entertainment, Booker and Beyond is a testament to the enduring impact of one man’s vision to nurture, celebrate, and protect an essential element of New Orleans’ cultural identity,” said the Maple Leaf Bar’s Doug Trager.

“By bringing together seasoned performers, diverse audiences, and the spirit of community, the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, in partnership with the Maple Leaf Bar, is ensuring that the piano remains an indelible part of the city’s musical heartbeat.”

Tickets for the debut season of Booker and Beyond: The Professor Tim Piano Series are available now through the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music website and the Maple Leaf Bar website.

About Ellis Marsalis Center for Music

The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music uses music as the focal point of a holistic strategy to build a healthy community and deliver a broad range of services to underserved children, youth, and musicians from neighborhoods battling poverty and social injustice. The Center is a safe and supportive environment where children and youth develop musically, academically, and socially; where local musicians perform, record, and develop professionally; and where the community gathers. The Center also serves as a community resource and a catalyst for cultural preservation. For more information about the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music and its programs, please visit EllisMarsalisCenter.org.

About the Maple Leaf Bar

Founded in 1974, the Maple Leaf Bar is one of New Orleans’ most iconic music venues, known for its commitment to live performance and its role in fostering the city’s piano and jazz traditions. A home for legendary musicians, the Maple Leaf continues to be a gathering place for artists and music lovers from around the world. For more information, please visit MapleLeafBar.com.