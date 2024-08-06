Ellie Mental Health Opens First Louisiana Location in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise rapidly expanding across the nation, has announced the opening of its new location in New Orleans, the brand’s first in the state of Louisiana. Local owners, Ed Copain and Gary Solomon, aim to rapidly introduce Ellie Mental Health’s much-needed services to local communities throughout Louisiana, with the duo planning to open over a dozen locations throughout the state. The owners hope their first location in New Orleans will make mental health services in the city more locally available, amid a rise in mental health concerns nationwide.

When Copain and Solomon first found out about the opportunity to open an Ellie Mental Health location, they knew that it gave them an outlet where they could significantly impact the local community and provide a service that positively changes people’s lives. In addition to the New Orleans location, they have signed a lease for a second location in the Metairie area, set to open before the end of the year. They also currently own an Ellie Mental Health location in Ridgeland, Mississippi, further demonstrating their commitment to expanding access to mental health services in the region.

“When the idea of opening an Ellie Mental Health came to mind, I knew I wanted to bring a service that could make a major impact in the New Orleans community,” said Ed Copain, the local owner of Ellie Mental Health New Orleans, via a press release. “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of mental health care and the growing need for accessible services, particularly throughout Louisiana. Ellie Mental Health offers safe, welcoming spaces that empower individuals on their healing journey, and we are incredibly proud to bring this concept to more residents of New Orleans.”

The new clinic will be led by Clinical Director, Erin Stevens, LPC-S. Stevens will run the daily operations to ensure that everyone is given the comprehensive care they deserve. Stevens specializes in working with adults with unresolved childhood trauma and has always held a deep passion for helping others.

Ellie Mental Health is actively establishing relationships with several local middle schools, high schools, and the Girl Scouts, aiming to assist young people with their mental health needs. The company plans to be a significant outlet for all surrounding schools, providing much-needed support for students. Additionally, Ellie Mental Health is looking to hire more therapists who are eager to be part of a transformative process in delivering quality mental health care.

As the stigma surrounding mental health decreases, recognition for the need of mental health services has only increased. Ellie Mental Health remains committed to providing these services, including therapy for individuals and families, couples counseling, and community-based mental health services. Ellie will also be providing psychiatric medication management for patients in the near future. Also recognizing the unique mental health needs of military personnel and their families, Ellie Mental Health strives to provide specialized support and services to this community, helping address their specific challenges.

“We are thrilled to bring Ellie Mental Health to New Orleans and provide the community with accessible, compassionate, and effective mental health services,” said Erin Stevens, the local Clinic Director of Ellie Mental Health New Orleans. “Our goal is to create a supportive environment where individuals can feel comfortable seeking the help they need. We are dedicated to positively impacting our clients’ lives and contributing to our community’s overall well-being.”

The new clinic is located at 145 Allen Toussaint Blvd. Ste. #402, with its official Grand Opening Celebration on Aug. 22. The local community will be invited to celebrate with champagne, snacks, music, and fun. Appointments can be made by calling (504) 517-7572, or by visiting the New Orleans location’s website at www.elliementalhealth.com/locations/new-orleans-lakeview-la/.