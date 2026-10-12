Ellevate Louisiana Reaches 350 Members

NEW ORLEANS — Ellevate Louisiana, a statewide organization focused on developing women leaders and expanding their influence in public policy, has reached 350 members as it prepares to bring women from across the state to New Orleans for its Nov. 12-13 Leadership & Policy Summit.

Founded in 2020 by former state Rep. Julie Stokes with an initial goal of bringing together 100 women, the organization has grown into a network of professionals representing business, government, education, health care and other sectors.

The two-day summit will focus on leadership development, networking and discussions about the issues shaping Louisiana’s future, with several state legislators scheduled to participate.

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“When we founded Ellevate Louisiana, we envisioned bringing together 100 influential women who cared deeply about our state and wanted to make a difference,” said Julie Stokes, president and CEO of Ellevate Louisiana. “Today, we are 350 strong, representing communities, industries, professions, and perspectives from every corner of Louisiana.”

Stokes said the organization’s growth reflects not only its expanding membership but also the relationships, leadership opportunities and shared knowledge that members gain through their involvement.

Ellevate Leadership & Policy Summit

The members-only Ellevate summit will take place at The Nieux, 2040 St. Charles Ave., Nov. 12-13, with an evening dinner planned for Thursday.

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“We have designed two extraordinary days around the very things that make Ellevate special: meaningful connections, courageous conversations, leadership development, and a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our state,” said Stokes.

State legislators scheduled to participate include Sen. Beth Mizell and Reps. Aimee Freeman, Barbara Freiberg, Stephanie Hilferty, Vanessa Caston LaFleur and Annie Spell.

The event builds on Ellevate’s previous policy summits, which have addressed issues ranging from education and workforce development to health care, economic development and environmental management.

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Expanding Women’s Role in State Policy

Beyond its annual summit, Ellevate provides opportunities for members to participate in policy discussions through committees focused on issues affecting Louisiana’s economy and communities. The organization also hosts regional networking events and educational programs connecting women from different industries and parts of the state.

Ellevate also develops policy positions on issues affecting Louisiana, with its committees recommending proposals for approval by the organization’s board and executive membership. Its published positions address issues including workforce development, education, health care, taxation and infrastructure.

On workforce development, Ellevate has supported efforts to better align education and training with employer needs, including expanded technical education, dual enrollment and work-based learning opportunities designed to prepare students for in-demand jobs.

Upcoming committee discussions include an Oct. 21 meeting examining Louisiana’s educator workforce and retention, featuring Elizabeth Domite, chief financial officer of the Rapides Parish School Board. An Oct. 29 meeting will focus on major economic development projects, energy demand and community impacts.

The organization has also examined Louisiana’s business climate through discussions with state officials and policy experts. Its programming in 2025 included an October discussion of Louisiana’s sales tax structure and a November presentation on economic development incentives, two issues that directly affect business costs and investment decisions.

A certified public accountant and University of New Orleans graduate who served seven years in the Louisiana Legislature, Stokes is also co-owner and chief financial officer of Stokes & Associates, a vocational rehabilitation and life care planning company. She has served on the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors and the executive committee of Leaders for a Better Louisiana, a statewide business roundtable.

Ellevate Board and Membership

Ellevate’s 2026 board includes leaders from across Louisiana, representing higher education, law, business and nonprofit organizations. Its leadership includes board chair Pilar Eble of Baton Rouge Community College, vice chair Markey Pierre of The Strategy Group in North Louisiana and treasurer Jaye Calhoun, a partner in Kean Miller’s New Orleans office.

Ellevate offers annual memberships ranging from $250 to $1,000, with different levels of participation and voting privileges. The organization also offers businesses sponsorship opportunities at its regional events, allowing companies to introduce their services and build relationships with women executives and professionals from across Louisiana.