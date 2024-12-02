Elifin Says Clover Grill Property Sold on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 2, 2024) — The real estate specialists at Elifin Realty have reported that the Clover Grill diner, located at 900 Bourbon Street, has sold for an undisclosed amount. The retail property is listed at being 3,128 feet and real estate app Movoto values the property at $1.5 million.

Known for its burgers and its 24 hour breakfasts, the Clover Grill has been operating since 1939. The property was prominently featured in the Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” The original building was a Creole cottage. In recent years, Wood Enterprises was listed as the owner.