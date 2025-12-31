Login
Real Estate

ELIFIN Announces Sale of Property for New Veterinary Hospital on Metairie Road

December 31, 2025

METAIRIE, La (press release) – ELIFIN announced the sale of 2328 Metairie Rd., Metairie, LA 70001. The upscale, mixed-use property was acquired by Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists with plans to utilize a portion of the property as the new location for their 24-hour emergency and specialty veterinary hospital.

Old Metairie Commons (2328 Metairie Rd.) is a modernized and prominent ±16,726 square foot, Class A office building surrounded by high foot-traffic, a strong retail presence, and proximity to major routes like N Causeway Boulevard and Airline Drive.

Noah Loveland of ELIFIN, specializing in Retail Sales & Leasing, represented the seller in the transaction and guided his clients through a rezoning process to allow the veterinary clinic to operate in an otherwise restricted-use area. “I’m thrilled that we were able to close this sale. This is a great result for the buyer, the seller, and most of all, the community,” said Loveland.

Once open, the hospital will serve as both an economic stimulus for the city, and an always-accessible cornerstone offering urgent treatment for the beloved pets of Metairie’s residents.

“My wife and I have been working in this community for 12 years. We live here and care so deeply about the community,” says Dr. Alan Ralph, DVM, leading veterinarian and one of the new owners. “We are thrilled to bring world class veterinary specialists to Old Metairie, while also providing an unmatched experience and level of service.”

