ElementUSA Announces $850M Critical Minerals Facility

GRAMERCY, La. — ElementUSA has announced an $850 million investment to build a rare earth and critical minerals refining facility in St. James Parish, strengthening the U.S. supply chain for materials essential to advanced manufacturing, national defense and energy technologies.

The company is expected to create 200 direct new jobs with an average salary of $90,000, which is 28% above the average St. James Parish wage. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 554 indirect new jobs, for a total of 754 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

“ElementUSA’s investment in Gramercy is a game-changer for the region, strengthening Louisiana’s role in advanced manufacturing while securing a domestic supply of critical minerals used in defense operations,” President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht said. “At a time when global supply chains are under pressure, this project helps ensure the materials the nation depends on are refined in the United States. It also raises the state’s profile as a place where complex, strategic projects can move quickly from concept to reality.”

- Sponsors -

“ElementUSA’s investment marks a major step in strengthening America’s critical minerals supply chain, and Louisiana is proud to play a leading role in that effort,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “This project advances essential mineral production in the United States and positions Louisiana’s workers and communities at the forefront of a rapidly growing industry. As President Trump has consistently said, strengthening America’s industrial base is a top priority, and Louisiana is delivering the projects that turn that vision into reality.”

Facility Development and Production Plans

ElementUSA will use its proprietary processes to extract gallium, scandium, iron and other critical minerals from more than 30 million tons of bauxite residue, the byproduct of the alumina refining process. Supported by a $29.9 million U.S. Department of Defense grant, the company will first construct a demonstration facility to validate its extraction process and guide the design of a future commercial-scale facility.

“We are humbled and energized by the Department of War’s trust in ElementUSA at this pivotal moment for America’s critical minerals landscape,” CEO of ElementUSA Ellis Sullivan said. “This project in Gramercy will demonstrate how the United States can produce gallium and scandium at scale using innovative extraction technologies, reducing foreign dependence and ensuring our warfighters and industries have reliable access to these strategic materials.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“Louisiana has supported this effort for more than four years, and that partnership has been instrumental to our progress. Now, with federal support in place, we can advance our prototype facility and move toward our full-scale vision: a world-class plant in Louisiana capable of processing over one million tons of bauxite residue annually and producing a suite of essential minerals including gallium, scandium and iron that will strengthen America’s industrial base and national security.”

Since announcing its initial plans in 2021, the company has advanced its technology and development work at the Gramercy site to support domestic critical mineral production. Over the past several years, ElementUSA has refined its proprietary extraction process and evaluated the site’s bauxite residue resources, laying the groundwork for this next phase of investment.

“ElementUSA’s investment decision is another clear sign that Louisiana’s strategy is working,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “By strengthening our competitiveness, aligning agencies through a whole-of-government model, and listening directly to companies, we’ve built the conditions that turn interest into investment. This project brings high-quality jobs, new industry capabilities and long-term advantages for Louisiana and the U.S.”

- Sponsors -

Construction of the demonstration facility is expected to begin in mid-2027, with initial production targeted for the third quarter of 2028.

“This project is a significant investment in our community, providing hundreds of new direct and indirect jobs; however, it’s also an investment in America,” St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne said. “Enhancing the United States’ only alumina processing facility, providing roughly 40% of the country’s alumina, is a critical investment in our nation’s future.”

LED Incentive Packages

To win the project in Gramercy, the state of Louisiana offered ElementUSA a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $6 million performance-based grant for utility and infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

The investment follows closely on the heels of Aclara Resources announcing a $277 million heavy rare earth separation facility at the Port of Vinton in Calcasieu Parish.

Both projects received Louisiana Economic Development support centered on workforce training through LED FastStart and performance-based infrastructure grants, though at different scales. ElementUSA was offered a $6 million grant along with participation in the Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs, while Aclara Resources received a $3 million grant and is expected to participate in the High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Together, the projects point to Louisiana’s growing competitiveness in attracting critical minerals and rare earth processing operations tied to national supply chain and defense priorities.

Federal Efforts to Reshore Rare Earth Processing

The projects align with broader federal efforts to build a domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply chain as the United States works to reduce its reliance on China, which currently dominates global production and processing of many of these materials.

Rare earth elements are essential inputs for semiconductors, defense systems, electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, and industry analysts have warned that concentrated foreign supply can expose U.S. manufacturers to price volatility and supply disruptions.

Developing domestic processing capacity is expected to improve supply stability over time and could help moderate costs for U.S. technology and advanced manufacturing sectors.

About ElementUSA

ElementUSA Inc. is accelerating America’s access to critical minerals by unlocking overlooked domestic resources and delivering the processing strength to supply industry and defense.

The company develops midstream processing infrastructure to recover minerals from both primary and secondary sources, addressing the rising demand from U.S. manufacturers in sectors like semiconductors, national defense, and energy infrastructure.

ElementUSA is pioneering Waste2Market solutions that offer faster and more sustainable pathways than traditional mining. At the center of this effort is the Critical Resource Accelerator (CRA), a premier research and development hub focused on scalable mineral recovery processes.

About Greater New Orleans, Inc.

GNO, Inc. is the regional economic development organization for Southeast Louisiana. GNO, Inc.’s mission is to create a Greater New Orleans with a thriving economy and an excellent quality of life, for everyone. More information can be found at www.gnoinc.org.