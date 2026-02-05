Element New Orleans Opens in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS — Element New Orleans Downtown will officially open on Feb. 5 introducing a new extended-stay hotel option in the heart of New Orleans’ Central Business District. The newly built property is part of the Element by Marriott brand, part of Marriott International’s portfolio, and is designed to support both short-term visits and longer stays with modern, flexible accommodations.

Element New Orleans – Amenities and Location

The hotel features 216 guestrooms and suites, each offering a fully equipped kitchen, separate living and workspace areas, and eco-conscious design elements filled with natural light. Element says that each guest room has Signature Westin Heavenly® mattresses which they say supports Element’s wellness-driven approach to travel. The accommodations are well-suited for business travelers, families and leisure guests seeking comfort and functionality while staying downtown.

Amenities include complimentary daily Rise® hot breakfast, a fitness center, bicycle rentals, complimentary Wi-Fi, and flexible meeting space totaling 624 square feet, ideal for small meetings and gatherings of up to 40 guests.

Located at 221 O’Keefe Avenue, the hotel is within walking distance of Canal Street and less than a mile from the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center, with easy access to the French Quarter and New Orleans’ streetcar lines.

Bentley Legacy Group will manage Element New Orleans Downtown, overseeing day-to-day operations and guest experience.

“We’re proud to manage Element New Orleans Downtown in a city known for its hospitality, culture and energy,” said Matt Berge, president of Bentley Legacy Group. “This property reflects a thoughtful approach to design and guest comfort, offering travelers a true home-away-from-home experience in a prime New Orleans location.”

Reservations are now available for stays beginning February 5, 2026.