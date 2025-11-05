El Centro Announces 2025 Business Summit

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — El Centro has announced the 2025 La Cumbre Empresarial (Business Summit), taking place Nov. 8, 2025 from 8 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., at the University of Holy Cross. This annual business summit is the only free event in the region conducted entirely in Spanish that is dedicated to empowering aspiring small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

El Centro is a nonprofit organization based in New Orleans dedicated to providing culturally competent financial education, small business training, and community support for the Hispanic/Latino population in South Louisiana. Since its founding in 2018, the organization has hosted more than 450 events and workshops with over 7,000 attendees (many more virtually) and conducted more than 2,000 one-on-one coaching sessions. Through these initiatives, El Centro has become a cornerstone for Latino entrepreneurship development across the region.

Louisiana leads the nation in Latino entrepreneurship, with 15.9 percent of its Latino population owning businesses—a rate higher than any other state. At the same time, the Latino community remains one of the few steadily growing populations in the New Orleans metropolitan area, underscoring the importance of continued investment in Latino-led innovation and small business development.

“Our goal is to increase economic mobility and access to entrepreneurial opportunities, ultimately strengthening Latino-owned businesses to leave a lasting legacy in the community,” says Executive Director and Founder of El Centro Lindsey Navarro. “With the recent election of New Orleans’ first Latina mayor, it’s time we recognized the Latino community’s impact, especially when it comes to starting new businesses.”

Latino-owned employer businesses saw a sharp rise during the pandemic, increasing by more than 44 percent between 2018 and 2022 — even as many other demographic groups experienced declines.

La Cumbre aims to build on that momentum by offering a culturally relevant forum where entrepreneurs can access resources, connect with experts, and gain practical tools to grow their businesses in Spanish. The one-day summit will include panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities designed to strengthen and expand Latino entrepreneurship across the region.

“La Cumbre breaks down language barriers and opens doors to opportunity,” said Paula Múnera Belanger, Coordinator of La Cumbre. “It’s not just a business event—it’s a movement to ensure Latino entrepreneurs have a seat at the table and the tools to thrive.”

Highlights of the 2025 Cumbre Empresarial

Keynote address by State Representative Shaun Mena

Sessions led by bilingual business, legal, and financial professionals

A resource fair and small business marketplace

Success stories and lessons from local Latino entrepreneurs

Registration is available here: https://cumbreempresarial2025.eventbrite.com.