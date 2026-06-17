Why New Orleans Businesses Are Rethinking the Back Office

Finding and retaining the right accounting talent has become harder for many businesses, forcing leaders to rethink how their back offices are built. When accounting expertise is held by one or two employees, turnover can create disruption, delays, and unnecessary risk, especially around recurring responsibilities such as monthly close, accounts payable, and reporting. Outsourcing offers a different model: greater stability, a team of professionals, and deep technology support that many organizations would struggle to build on their own. With a broader team and more standardized processes, organizations can keep critical work moving, improve accuracy, and avoid losing momentum when staffing changes occur.

Kristi Marionneaux, EisnerAmper Partner in the Baton Rouge office, is an advocate for the benefits of outsourcing certain back-office functions, particularly accounting. By doing so, an organization can focus on overall productivity rather than filling gaps in its organizational chart.

“The EisnerAmper process of onboarding a company into our technology and workflow begins with a discussion on change management. By providing a clear plan, our clients can understand how improvements are implemented over time,” says Marionneaux. “Our goal is always to make the day-to-day accounting processes of our clients easier, creating a more streamlined approach to problem solving.”

That conversation is especially relevant in Louisiana, where the accounting talent pool is under pressure from both industry-wide shortages and local migration. Fewer graduates are entering the profession overall, and many who do pursue accounting leave the state for larger markets, making it challenging to hire and retain experienced professionals in Louisiana. In the Greater New Orleans area, those workforce challenges can be more disruptive when economic uncertainty or other external elements affect day-to-day operations. In that environment, a team-based outsourcing model can help organizations maintain continuity.

EisnerAmper has experience working with organizations across diverse industries and business models. EisnerAmper supports clients through either a full outsourcing model, in which the accounting function is managed externally, or a hybrid model, meaning internal staff work alongside the outsourced team. In both cases, businesses gain the benefits of an outsourced accounting team and the peace of mind to focus on high-power decision–making.

“The accounting tools that our teams use are the best on the market,” says Marionneaux. “Our dedicated technology team members are well-versed in the latest accounting systems, along with third-party add-ins that allow clients the chance to automate their processes, such as accounts payable workflows, expense management, or reporting. Technology is changing rapidly, so we pride ourselves on keeping up with the ever-evolving tools, procedures, and best practices so that our clients don’t have to.”

For New Orleans businesses, the broader question is not simply how to fill an open role. It is about building an accounting function that can withstand turnover, support efficient decision-making, and drive growth. As talent challenges continue, more organizations may find that the strongest back office is not the one built around a single hire, but the one supported by a bench of knowledge, stronger processes, and the right technology.

Ready to elevate your accounting function? Learn how we can help you at Eeisneramper.com.