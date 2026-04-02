EisnerAmper: The Risk of Avoiding Change Management

Change is inevitable in business as in life. But there are ways to forestall the natural hiccups and gear shifts that occur when any procedure is shifted or tweaked, from the installation of a new piece of software to a staffing overhaul.

EisnerAmper, as an advisory partner, specializes in accounting, assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing, and wealth management services to help companies respond quickly to urgent issues, anticipate opportunities and risks, and grow profitably. Their team of change management leaders prioritizes company culture above all else, working to uphold the existing structures of the organization while creating incentives for change implementation that lead to new and expansive growth.

“Anytime a company is investing in a new system implementation, it’s time-consuming as well as expensive for many people,” explains Ann Hilzim, Partner with the Eisner Advisory Group, LLC. “The risk of not incorporating change management is about avoiding the negative impacts of not getting the return on investment that you were hoping to achieve via the change. Without a solid change management approach, these changes can be more expensive, take longer to implement, and require more effort, which can potentially cause team member turnover in the organization.”

By utilizing the change management methodologies, EisnerAmper Change Management experts help organizations establish a plan and execute the activities that will get them to their desired finish line. Modernization is a constant evolution, and organizations unwilling to evolve risk being left behind. By focusing on those impacted by change, stakeholders, and leaders throughout the company, EisnerAmper is able to pinpoint key “change champions” to foster a culture of innovation and acceptance across the organizational chart.

“Our job is to craft a culture within the organization that accepts changes; a nimble mindset that allows for evolution on an ongoing basis, so the company is better prepared for whatever comes next,” says Ann. “Every company has undergone some form of system implementation, but even a leadership change or a shift in HR policy is a change that affects the organization as a whole. Part of what we do is to focus on messaging and communication so that team members are more comfortable and less likely to be frustrated by whatever change is coming.”

Modernization is an ever-present factor as technological innovations give way to more efficient ways of doing business. New Orleans is no stranger to this phenomenon, as across the board, there is a drive for better access to data, more effective processes, and an advancement of security to protect their systems. Legacy procedures and software only go so far; there’s a reason that nobody uses Internet Explorer anymore as a web browser. Systems are not eternal and require changing over time. At a certain point, software solutions are abandoned and beyond updating, requiring organizations to foster an adapt or die mentality. Still, software management is only one part of the kaleidoscopic work that change professionals from EisnerAmper can take on, because change comes for us all, and it’s always better to have an ally in your corner to guide your path to the future.

“Implementing change management procedures leaves the members of these organizations unworried about upcoming shifts or adaptations because systems are already in place for a smooth transition into a new policy or software,” explains Ann. “This kind of equitable consideration throughout the organization helps with retaining good talent while maximizing the return on investment, which is generally the entire purpose of the change to begin with. At the end of the day, we are facilitators of understanding and communication, which is the best way to foster a culture that does not fear, but instead embraces, positive change.”

Learn more at eisneramper.com.