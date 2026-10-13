EisnerAmper: Outsourcing Isn’t What It Used to Be…and That’s the Opportunity

For decades, growth meant headcount. Need more done? Hire more people. But EisnerAmper is making the case that there’s a bigger equation now. One where growth can also come from adding the right capability, not just more hands.

“Outsourcing used to be about taking something off your plate,” says Lauren Lightfoot, EisnerAmper’s Chief Growth Officer for its Outsourced Services Group. “Now it’s about adding a capability that may not make sense to build in-house, whether that’s a matter of time or resources.”

That’s a meaningful shift. The old model treated outsourcing as relief: Hand off the parts of the business that are a hassle. The new model treats it as acquisition: Bring in a capability (technology, process, expertise) that doesn’t yet exist inside your walls, without the years and expense of developing it from nothing.

Capability, Not Headcount

Ask around, and the instinct is still “another person.” Lightfoot offers a different way to think about it.

“When something isn’t working, the question shouldn’t automatically be who do I hire?” she says. “It might be a technology. It might be a process. Increasingly, it’s a capability you can’t manage internally. And outsourcing lets you plug that in instead of spending years getting there yourself.”

EisnerAmper’s Outsourced Services Group organizes that thinking around four areas:

1. Accounting and Finance

2. Human Resources

3. Technology and AI

4. Growth and Marketing

The pitch isn’t that every organization needs all four outsourced. It’s that each represents a place where the right capability, brought in rather than built from scratch, can open doors an organization didn’t know were there.

Take a hypothetical: a family-owned food and beverage distributor supplying restaurants across the New Orleans metro keeps missing its month-end close deadline. The instinct is to hire another bookkeeper. But the real opportunity is building a proper close process (the checklist, reconciliations, review cadence, etc.) that the organization has simply never had the bandwidth to put in place on its own. Once that capability is in hand, the same team can close faster, see their numbers clearly, and make decisions with real confidence.

What Becomes Possible with the Right Capability

Growth has a way of outpacing the systems built to support it. That’s not a failure of judgment. It’s a natural consequence of building something successful. The processes and instincts that got an organization this far are exactly what freed up its owners to focus on the work itself rather than the back office.

“Troubleshooting operational problems is one of the most expensive, time-draining things an organization does,” Lightfoot says. “The goal isn’t to fix that from inside a system that was never built for it. It’s to bring in what makes the next stage possible.”

That reframing matters in a city like New Orleans, where many of the region’s most respected organizations are family-run and built on decades of hard-won trust and relationships. Those aren’t things to move past. They’re the foundation. The opportunity isn’t to change what an organization is; it’s to give the people who built it access to capabilities they never had the chance to build themselves.

Where AI Does and Does Not Fit

AI is part of EisnerAmper’s outsourcing story, but Lightfoot is careful not to oversell it.

“AI is opening up real possibilities for how organizations operate,” she says. “But it works best on top of a strong foundation. Get the workflow right, and AI can genuinely accelerate what a team is capable of.”

Her framework for using it well rests on three principles:

1. A human stays in the loop. AI supports decisions; it doesn’t make them alone.

2. Technology is only as good as its inputs. Clean, reliable data unlocks what the tool can actually do.

3. Judgment is still part of the process. Someone evaluates what the AI produces before it’s used.

“AI is a genuinely useful tool,” Lightfoot says, “and it’s most powerful when paired with someone who can direct it, question it, and decide what to do with what it gives you.”

Intentional, Not Automatic

Lightfoot is quick to note that outsourcing everything isn’t the goal…intentionality is.

“Not everything needs to be outsourced. But everything should be intentional,” she says. “The goal is to free up an organization to focus on what it does best, by bringing in the capabilities that let it do that.”

For organizations weighing that decision, the opportunity isn’t about changing what’s worked. It’sabout what becomes possible once the right capability is in place alongside it. In a city built on multi-generational organizations and long-term relationships, that combination of deep roots plus new capability is what positions an organization for what’s next.

“The world is changing,” Lightfoot says. “The best-run organizations of the future won’t be the ones with the largest teams. They’ll be the ones with the most efficient ones.”