Nicholas Bijou – Einstein Charter Schools Appoints Interim CEO. Photo provided by Einstein Charter Schools.

NEW ORLEANS — Einstein Charter Schools has appointed Nicholas Bijou as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Bijou brings more than a decade of experience in education and organizational leadership to the role as the network enters a period of transition.

A New Orleans native, Bijou grew up in the St. Bernard Housing Development in the Seventh Ward and is a graduate of St. Augustine High School and Xavier University of Louisiana, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He later earned a Master of Arts in Teaching Biology from the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement and is currently pursuing a PhD at Louisiana State University, with research focused on teacher retention and leadership practices.

Bijou began his career as a classroom teacher in 2013 and has since held several leadership roles, including Instructional Coach and CMO Administrative Officer. He has served with Einstein Charter Schools for the past five years, supporting instructional improvement and organizational operations across the network.

- Sponsors -

As Interim CEO, Bijou will lead the organization through school consolidation, campus realignment, and planning for the 2025–2026 school year. His immediate priorities include maintaining instructional continuity, supporting staff and school leaders, and ensuring stability for students and families.

In his first two weeks, Bijou has moved quickly to set clear expectations and strengthen a culture of listening, learning, and shared leadership across the network, guided by his vision for student-centered education and the motto: “We Listen. We Learn. We Lead. We Rise.”

“On behalf of the Board, we are confident in Mr. Bijou’s leadership and his ability to guide Einstein Charter Schools through this period with clarity, stability, and a focus on students,” said Dr. Raymond M. Delaney, Jr., Board President. “Nicholas knows this community, understands the work, and has earned trust across our schools. We look forward to partnering with him as we move forward.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“We are in the middle of the school year and in the middle of important organizational change,” Bijou said. “My focus is on providing steady leadership, clear communication, and keeping students at the center of every decision.”