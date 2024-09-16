Eight Louisiana Startups to Pitch Angel Investors at StartupNOLA’s Access to Capital Program

NEW ORLEANS — Eight Louisiana-based startups have been selected to pitch to four regional angel investor groups at StartupNOLA’s First Access to Capital Program this Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC). Each startup will have 8 minutes to present to the investor groups, followed by a closed networking session between the startups and angel investors.

The selected startups are divided into two categories: those that have not yet raised capital and those that have raised less than $500,000. The event offers these startups an invaluable opportunity to connect with investors and explore potential funding.

Startups with no previous funds raised include:

Cantaloupe AI: groundbreaking AI that helps find and keep humans, not replace them—with Instant AI Interviews for hospitality applicants.

Chckup: a fully integrated scheduling, client communication, & analytics software for veterinary clinics.

Daycare.com: an online marketplace connecting parents with vetted daycare providers, simplifying the process of finding safe and reliable childcare solutions.

Rituali: a holistic wellness platform that provides personalized matching to a curated network of high-quality practitioners.

NOLA AI: a local artificial intelligence firm that helps small and medium-sized businesses streamline operations using AI-driven analytics and automation tools.

Angel investor groups participating include Gulf South Angels (GSA), Redstick Angels, New Louisiana Angel Fund 3 and Flamingo Funders. Attendees will also hear insights from Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development (LED), about state programs that support startup growth. Registration is free and open to the public for the networking happy hour and following program here.