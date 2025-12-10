Ehrhardt Group Adds 2 Assistant Account Executives.

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group (TEG) has announced the addition of Colleen Kehoe and Madison Voorhies as assistant account executives.

“Welcoming exceptional public relations professionals to our team elevates everything we do at The Ehrhardt Group,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of The Ehrhardt Group. “Colleen and Madison strengthen our agency with their commitment to delivering smart, strategic solutions for our clients. They bring fresh energy, sharp insight, creativity and an eagerness to dive into every project. We’re thrilled to have them on board and look forward to outstanding great work they’ll continue to achieve with us.”

Colleen Kehoe

As assistant account executives for The Ehrhardt Group, Kehoe and Voorhies support clients across industries such as energy, hospitality, public affairs and education.

Kehoe is an Atlanta native with a B.A. in Communications from Loyola University Chicago. Her previous roles include assistant account manager at 10 Atelier, a boutique public relations firm in Atlanta.

Madison Voorhies

Voorhies grew up in Louisiana and graduated from Louisiana State University with a B.A. in Mass Communication with a concentration in Public Relations. Previous roles include associate editor of NOLA Family Magazine and social media manager for parent company Family Resource Group.

The Ehrhardt Group Rankings

For the fifth consecutive year, The Ehrhardt Group ranked as the top public relations firm in the Gulf South by both O’Dwyer’s and PRWeek, two international trade media outlets for the public relations field.

Nationally, TEG rose 10 spots in PRWeek’s 2025 rankings, coming in at No. 117 among the top 200 U.S. firms, a record high ranking for the agency. In O’Dwyer’s 2025 list of Top Ranked PR Firms, TEG broke into the top 100 for the first time, landing at No. 90. The firm was also named the No. 9 energy public relations practice in the nation, reflecting its deep expertise in one of the Gulf South’s and the country’s most vital industries.

“The Ehrhardt Group’s deep understanding of the Gulf South, a region full of distinct opportunities, continues to set us apart. We don’t just work here. We live it and that makes us stand out with national and international companies with business interests here,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of The Ehrhardt Group. “Our rise in the national rankings, top-10 energy PR recognition and leadership ranking in the Gulf South all reflect the trust our clients have placed in us for nearly 30 years — and the results we deliver.”

The Ehrhardt Group advises clients in the areas of messaging, earned media relations, public affairs, issues management, reputation management, crisis communications, social media, content creation and brand building. For almost 30 years, the professionals at TEG craft stories that “compel, inspire and educate,” the company said.

For more information, please visit www.tegpr.com.