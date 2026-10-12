Edwards, Landrieu Talk State Economic Future at Summit

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will discuss the state’s economic future and the challenges of managing historic levels of investment during the 2026 Louisiana Smart Growth Summit, Oct. 21-22, at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.

The two leaders will join Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), for a conversation titled “Louisiana at an Inflection Point” on Thursday, Oct. 22. The discussion will focus on how the state can translate new investment into lasting prosperity while addressing infrastructure demands, population decline and community development.

Louisiana has attracted announcements for some of the nation’s largest investments in artificial intelligence, energy and industrial development, including Meta’s more than $50 billion data center project, Amazon’s $18 billion data center investment and a proposed $100 billion SpaceX development. New liquefied natural gas terminals and other industrial projects are also contributing to the state’s investment pipeline.

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According to the announcement, more than $250 billion in new private investment has been announced in Louisiana since 2024, and Louisiana Economic Development reports that the state leads the nation in announced capital investment in 2026.

The scale of the investment presents both opportunities and challenges as Louisiana’s economy evolves. Rising demands on the power grid and freshwater resources, infrastructure needs and persistent population decline have raised questions about how the state can accommodate new development while ensuring that surrounding communities benefit.

“CPEX was founded twenty years ago and came of age helping Louisiana rebuild after catastrophe. Today, we have an even rarer opportunity to build a new Louisiana that keeps more of its best and brightest at home, and that attracts new residents to help us grow our economy, improve our quality of life, and add to our unique and special culture,” said Camille Manning-Broome, CPEX President & CEO. “If we get this right, if growth is planned with communities at the center, we won’t just build a stronger state. We’ll have the opportunity to show the nation what it takes to grow the right way.”

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Edwards, Landrieu Talk State Economic Future at Summit. Photo provided by CPEX.

Leadership and Louisiana’s Growth Challenges

Edwards and Landrieu bring experience in disaster recovery, infrastructure investment and economic development to the discussion.

As governor from 2016 to 2024, Edwards led Louisiana through historic floods and hurricanes and oversaw the state’s implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, which brought more than $10 billion in announced federal funding to Louisiana.

Edwards also introduced reforms to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP), giving local communities a greater voice in tax decisions involving large-scale industrial investments. His administration developed Louisiana’s first Climate Action Plan and allocated funding for passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

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Landrieu served as Louisiana’s lieutenant governor during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita before becoming mayor of New Orleans, where he oversaw recovery and rebuilding efforts. He later served in the White House, leading implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Edwards, Landrieu Talk State Economic Future at Summit. Photo by Rebecca Warren provided by CPEX.

Summit to Address Energy, Housing and Infrastructure

Hosted by CPEX, the Louisiana Smart Growth Summit brings together mayors, local officials, policymakers, planners, architects, engineers, developers, business leaders and community advocates to discuss issues affecting Louisiana’s communities.

The statewide nonprofit, founded in 2006 following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, works with communities on planning, policy and implementation strategies supporting economic development, resilience and quality of life. Its work has included the Louisiana Speaks regional planning initiative and local planning efforts across the state.

The 2026 summit, themed “Powering Place and Prosperity,” also marks CPEX’s 20th anniversary.

Additional summit highlights include:

Opening Keynote by Majora Carter (Oct. 21): The MacArthur Fellow, Peabody Award-winning broadcaster and real estate developer will open the summit. Her words, “Nobody should have to move out of their neighborhood to live in a better one,” are inscribed at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

CPEX 20th Anniversary Reception (Oct. 21, 4:30-6:00 p.m.): A celebration of two decades of planning, partnership and progress across Louisiana, honoring the founders, board members, staff and partners who have shaped CPEX’s work since 2006.

PechaKucha Night Baton Rouge Vol. 19 (Oct. 21, 6:00-8:00 p.m.): Co-hosted with CPEX, the event will feature rapid-fire presentations from Louisiana leaders shaping the state’s next 20 years, concluding with CPEX founder Boo Thomas.

Mayors Action Lab (invitation only): A working session where mayors from across Louisiana will address shared challenges and strategies.

Summit Sessions: Discussions on issues shaping Louisiana communities, including energy and the power grid, housing and affordability, climate resilience and insurance, transportation, and small towns and rural communities.

Continuing Education Credits: Preapproved hours are available for planners, attorneys, landscape architects, Realtors, Certified Floodplain Managers and architects.

The “Louisiana at an Inflection Point” luncheon will take place Oct. 22 from noon to 1:45 p.m., with the conversation beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge.

Registration and additional summit information are available at summit.cpex.org.