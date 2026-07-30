The University of New Orleans Transportation Institute (UNOTI), now the LSU New Orleans Transportation Institute, with its national and international reputation for excellence in transportation research and education, is looking forward to the opportunities that becoming the LSU New Orleans Transportation Institute will provide. Louisiana’s unique geography and long-term infrastructure investments provide assets that include both deep water and inland ports, interstates, access to all Class I freight railroads, as well as regional and international airports. These assets have long been touted as resources for industrial growth.

LSU New Orleans Transportation Institute is the only multimodal, planning-based transportation institute in the nation. The research team is part of a multi-year Maritime and Research Transportation consortium. Their researchers have been instrumental in the development and implementation of complete streets guidance documents and providing support and research for public transit agencies, port authorities, and active transportation advocates. Recent projects tackle issues such as Lower Mississippi River supply chain development, integrating complete streets and freight, multimodal data analytics, aids to maritime navigation, truck parking, chassis provisioning, corridor based economic development, port and maritime workforce development, long-term rail planning, and ship-building capacity redevelopment for the Gulf Coast.

The LSU New Orleans Transportation Institute offers the only Master of Transportation degree program in the state. It also supports the Bachelor of Science in Urban Studies and Planning: Transportation degree, the Master of Urban and Regional Planning degree, transportation concentration, and the PhD in Urban Studies: Transportation degree. Students in these programs are supported in active, participatory learning with our industry partners, as well as externally funded grants and contracts from local partners, the state of Louisiana, and the US Department of Transportation. By building and sustaining a multimodal transportation institute committed to providing award-winning research and education to support the State of Louisiana and the transportation industry, the LSU New Orleans Transportation Institute offers an opportunity for transportation to emerge as the industry for statewide innovation and economic development.

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