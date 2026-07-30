Landry Training knows that all organizations want stronger leaders, higher employee retention, and a culture that drives results. Organizations invest billions of dollars annually in learning and development to achieve those goals. According to LinkedIn’s 2024 Workplace Learning Report, organizations with strong learning cultures experience 57% higher employee retention than those with weaker learning cultures. The difference isn’t simply investing in training or providing more of it. Organizations need learning experiences intentionally designed to change behavior, strengthen leadership, and advance business strategy. That’s the difference between delivering training and creating lasting organizational impact.

With more than 35 years of combined experience in learning and development, executive leadership, and organizational strategy, Founder and Managing Partner Amy Landry and Executive Partners Candace Schrag and Laura Tolleson have observed the same challenge across industries: organizations rarely suffer from a lack of training. More often, they lack learning experiences that translate insight into action, prepare leaders for real-world challenges, and produce measurable business results.

That belief became the foundation of Landry Training.

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For nearly a decade, Landry Training has partnered with organizations across healthcare, engineering, financial services, higher education, hospitality, nonprofit, and other industries to design customized leadership and professional development experiences that solve leadership challenges and improve business performance. Rather than delivering off-the-shelf workshops, the firm creates learning solutions aligned with each organization’s culture, strategic priorities, and workforce needs.

The result extends well beyond professional development. Organizations strengthen leadership pipelines, improve employee retention, revitalize workplace culture, and equip their people to navigate change with confidence.

Every engagement is guided by Landry Training’s Discover. Design. Develop. framework. Rather than beginning with content, the process begins with understanding an organization’s culture, business priorities, leadership challenges, and desired outcomes. Only then is the learning experience designed, ensuring every discussion, coaching conversation, and application directly supports organizational goals. By integrating research-based, experiential, and adaptive learning methods, Landry Training creates practical learning experiences that lead to lasting behavior change.

This approach has produced a measurable impact across the Gulf South. Landry Training partnered on the opening of The Sazerac House, developed a leadership program that continues to be celebrated at Commander’s Palace, and designed a professional development initiative that expanded from Manning Family Children’s Hospital New Orleans to five LCMC Health hospitals.

Services include custom curriculum design, executive coaching, facilitation, leadership retreats, and organizational consulting.

Landry Training has also become a recognized leader in advancing women throughout their careers. Founder and Managing Partner Amy Landry helped establish and continues to facilitate the Women’s Leadership Academy at Loyola University New Orleans. Executive Partner Candace Schrag custom-designed and facilitates Fidelity Bank’s PowerU curriculum, preparing emerging female entrepreneurs to grow businesses with greater confidence and impact. Executive Partner Laura Tolleson brings extensive experience in organizational strategy, operations, and human resources, helping organizations build leadership systems that support long-term success.

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Together, these experiences informed two signature programs. LEAD: Female Accelerator is a cohort-based leadership development experience that equips senior-level women with the executive presence, strategic influence, communication, and decision-making skills needed to lead at the highest levels. Diapers to Desk supports employees and employers before, during, and after parental leave through self-paced learning, Community Circles, manager resources, and organizational tools that improve retention, engagement, and long-term workforce success.

Landry Training believes leadership development should be measured not by the quality of the workshop, but by the impact it creates afterward. Every learning experience is intentionally designed to influence behavior, strengthen leadership, and deliver measurable organizational results. When learning is strategically aligned, thoughtfully designed, and immediately applicable, organizations don’t just develop better leaders—they strengthen culture, retain exceptional talent, and achieve better business outcomes.

For partnership opportunities, visit LandryTraining.com or contact Amy Landry at 504-517-5413.

504-517-5413 | landrytraining.com