Editor’s Note: We’re In High Times

Interest rates, construction costs, insurance costs — all are high right now, and all are having major consequences for both the commercial and residential sides of the real estate industry, as well as individuals, families and businesses. There is nobody that is untouched by these issues, which is why I’m so happy we were able to talk to 11 top local professionals covering a wide array of specialties and have them share their thoughts on what they’re currently doing, what needs to be done, and what keeps them motivated.

I think Brenda Breaux, executive director of New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, said it best: “The challenge is significant, but it’s also what drives us to innovate and push harder toward solutions.”

The issues we face are complex, but new ideas and technological innovations are happening every day, which means there’s lots to learn. If you want to learn more about the critical issue of affordable housing, for example, I encourage you to check out episode 256 of our weekly podcast, BizTalks, where I pick the brain of Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. Reckford has the benefit of a global view on the subject as he leads an organization whose work spans all 50 states and 70 countries. From rural Africa to downtown Atlanta, he has seen what works, and what doesn’t and his advice for New Orleans includes specific actionable items on the local level.

I also encourage you to check out the 15th Annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium. Hosted by the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® (NOMAR) and presented by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, this full day of sessions and speakers at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center is built around the theme, “Breaking Ground: The Emergence of a New Economy,” aiming to enlighten attendees on the market forces, burgeoning industries and infrastructure projects reshaping the metro area. For more information, visit NOLAForecast.org.

On the topic of thinking ahead, I’m excited to report that the Biz team is hard at work on our November issue, which will be the first-ever to focus predominantly on the healthcare industry. At the same time, we’re also compiling our “Top 10 Business Stories of the Year” for the December issue, and “Top Executives of the Year” for the January issue. Stay tuned!

It’s a busy time of year, but the pumpkins patches are out, the punny skeletons have arrived on St. Charles Avenue, and cooler weather is on the way.

I’ll take it.

