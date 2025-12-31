Editor’s Note: Support Our Standouts

I love this issue and this time of year because it’s all about inspiration. In our June issue, we honor our “New and Notables,” people who, for the most part, have taken on a big new role in the past year. Just starting out in their new position, they are always full of plans and goals. In our January issue, we honor — occasionally some of those same people — typically years later for hitting those goals and really making a mark in our community.

Lucio Fragoso’s case, however, is unique. Fragoso was promoted from CFO and CAO of what was then Children’s Hospital New Orleans to CEO in February 2023. By the end of that same year, he had already racked up so many big wins — notably heading two big community programs — that we had to include him as one of Biz New Orleans’s Executives of the Year in 2023.

Fragoso’s story is the perfect inspiring tale to start off a new year. A child of immigrants and the first in his family to attend and graduate from college, he has an awe-inspiring work ethic — the kind of person who runs 100-mile races, for fun, in his off time. He has a real palpable passion for his work, which is one of the highest callings a person can have — ensuring the health and success of our children.

Fragoso likes to push — push his work beyond the boundaries of its walls and into the community, push his body to its limits, push those around him to be the best version of themselves. For all these reasons, we are excited to honor him as our 2025 CEO of the Year.

Equity, hospitality, biotechnology, technology, healthcare, community betterment.

Joining Fragoso this year are our six Executives of the Year. These half-dozen area professionals really impressed us with their work in hospitality, equity, technology, healthcare and economic development over the past year and we are excited to highlight their accomplishments. Please reach out to them and share your support if you can.

Here’s to a happy and healthy 2026 for us all! And don’t forget, we look forward to sharing all your news in the new year too! Keep us posted at editorial@bizneworleans.com.

Happy New Year and thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

