Editor’s Note: Setting the Stage

At the Olympics this year, we watched as approximately 10,500 athletes from around the world had their moment — a moment they’ve been preparing for, struggling toward and anticipating in most cases for most of their lives. It’s crazy to think about how all the buildup, all the years and years of constant training, all the sweat and tears and battles and injuries all came down to just minutes, or even seconds, for all the world to see.

In this, our Downtown issue, there was no question what we would talk about. The Olympics of football, the biggest television event of the year, is coming here on Feb., 9, 2025, and the stakes are high. Six years in the planning, we now have just months to go, and more than 1,000 people are working nonstop toward the same goal — ensuring that when the eyes of the world are upon New Orleans they see a city with both a compelling past and a burgeoning future that’s like no other place on earth.

In this issue, you’ll see how the stage is being set — not only with the millions in Superdome renovations, but with the repairs and upgrades going on throughout the city. You’ll meet a few of the leaders behind those efforts, and hopefully you’ll get a sense of the excitement that’s brewing. Not only our Downtown, but our city, region and state, are going to feel the effects of this little game of pigskin for years to come.

- Sponsors -

And speaking of celebrations! Stay tuned! Next month’s issue is going to be a big one. Biz New Orleans Magazine is celebrating a very special birthday, and it’s also our annual real estate issue!

Thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com