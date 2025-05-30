Editor’s Note: Keepin’ It Cool

What better way to start out the summer than by talking about our neighbors to the North?

While I’m up on the Northshore year-round because both my parents and one of my best friends call it home, in the summer the north side of the lake becomes even more attractive as a way to escape from the heat of the city and enjoy a little kayaking in an actually cold body of water, or take the kids to one of their multiple free spray grounds, which always leads me to wonder why we don’t have them in New Orleans.

As a little cross promotion, make sure to check out the July issue of our sister publication, New Orleans Magazine, where I’ll be sharing the top summer things to do on both sides of the lake.

Speaking of staying cool on the Northshore, on the business side the big news is last month’s opening of Agile Cold Storage in Pearl River. Not only does this rapidly expanding national business’s move to Louisiana represent its first growth into the Gulf South, it represents the arrival of a new industry to the region and more than 90 jobs to Pearl River.

This month we’re also honoring our annual class of New & Notables. This year, we have chosen six local professionals that have all taken on a big new role over the past year, stepping up to lead our region into the future. Please join me in congratulating them all.

For our July issue we’ll be focused on Jefferson Parish, highlighting two of the biggest projects going on in the second most populated parish in Louisiana. You won’t want to miss it.

Thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com