Editor’s Note: It’s Fall Y’all!

Thinking about November, my first thought is that this is going to be quite the month for our country. I’m hoping we see record voter turnout, as there is definitely a lot at stake with this election.

The second thing that pops into my mind is the New Orleans 500. For the fourth year, Biz New Orleans will be publishing a collection of profiles (including some fun, “getting to know you” responses) from approximately 500 area professionals. Each year, we look to highlight the most inspiring, involved and influential in our region by creating a literal “who’s who” for every industry. The 2025 edition will be out this month, and I encourage you to grab a copy on BizNewOrleans.com.

I’m also looking ahead to our next two issues. In December, we’ll once again run down the top 10 business stories of the year, followed by the big announcement of our CEO of the year and other executives of the year in January.

As always, I invite you to share your thoughts with the Biz team regarding our coverage year-round. Is there someone, or some topic you’d like to learn more about? Do you have an incredible new workplace that deserves to be featured? A creative business idea that’s been taking off? Do you have an idea for our weekly BizTalks podcast? Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions by emailing Editorial@BizNewOrleans.com. Our goal is to cover all the amazing industries that call Southeast Louisiana home, and we can’t do it without your help.

As we head into this time of family get-togethers — and with this being our family business issue — I hope you will join me in supporting family businesses this holiday season. From our incredible, family-run restaurants to the wide array of boutique shopping and entertainment options, this region has no shortage of unique, world-class, establishments, and when you choose to support them, you are supporting our whole community and making sure it remains like no other.

Happy Holidays and thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com