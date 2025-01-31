Editor’s Note: Good Times Return

It’s Carnival time y’all! And in the spirit of celebrating the wonder of this region’s indomitable imagination and artistry, we thought it was the perfect chance to highlight a local company that’s rich in both and happens to be celebrating a huge win.

The buzz in the animation and comic book industries has been strong since news broke this past fall that Jefferson Parish-based Swaybox Studios will be showcasing its groundbreaking mix of animation and puppetry in a feature film for DC Studios. The film will focus on the origin stories of two versions of Batman’s famed sidekick, Robin.

New Orleans has long been a city that has inspired creativity, and it’s so exciting to see that continue into new mediums. In a city that operates differently, sees things differently and encourages others to do the same, Swaybox is continuing that legacy into a new space. What an incredible partnership for the company’s first feature film!

Other can’t-miss features of this issue include our “Why Didn’t I Think of That?” for February, which takes a peek at a shop called Keep It In the Culture, which is dedicated to making sure our culture bearers have an affordable means to obtain the goods they need to bring Carnival to life.

Tax time is creeping up again, and if you are a Louisiana business owner who would love to ensure your tax bill goes to support our region’s future while benefiting its workforce now, this month’s Guest Perspective shares an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Finally, I encourage you to check out the Real Estate Perspective, where our new Associate News Editor Kelly Hite digs into how the global coworking craze has impacted our region and the benefits these spaces are offering to both local freelancers and business owners.

As we prepare ourselves for a busy month — leaning maybe more toward fun than work — I hope that everyone has a Carnival season that fills their plastic cup to the brim with happy memories. For me, that will involve parading again in a ginormous blonde wig with the Krewe of Dolly and getting to watch my toddler up on my husband’s shoulders kicking on the charm to get those throws!

Thanks for reading and Happy Mardi Gras

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com